Apple Arcade Gains Disney Dreamlight Valley, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and Sonic Dream Team
Apple today updated its Apple Arcade gaming service with several new titles, including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and Turmoil+.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation game starring Disney characters, and it has previously been available on console platforms. The Apple Arcade version of the game includes the base version and the A Rift in Time expansion that is a paid option on other platforms.
Compared to other versions of the game, the Apple Arcade version does not have in-app purchases and thus does not include Star Path seasons or the Premium Shop.
Sonic Dream Team is a racing game that stars popular Sonic characters, while Puzzle & Dragons Story is an RPG adventure match-3 game. Turmoil+ is an oil rush simulation game that tasks players with digging oil to make money and grow the nearby town.
Many of these games were announced back in November following the October price increase to the Apple Arcade service. Apple Arcade now costs $6.99 per month in the United States, up from $4.99 per month. Apple Arcade games are free from all in-app purchases and ads.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Anker's Black Friday/Cyber Week event is entering its final days this weekend, and it's still offering up to 60 percent off sitewide. There are also a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time. All of these sales will end on December 3. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you...
Earlier this month, Apple announced that it will finally support RCS in the Messages app on the iPhone starting later next year. This change will result in several improvements to the messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices. RCS will become the new default standard for messaging between iPhones and Android devices, but these conversations will still have green bubbles like...
Apple employees are back to work following a Thanksgiving break, and that means this week saw a number of new operating system updates for both public release and beta testing. This week also saw some misinformation about Apple's new NameDrop feature making the rounds, while Apple and Goldman Sachs appear to be on the verge of a break-up in their Apple Card and savings account partnership,...
Meta has revealed plans to end Instagram users' ability to chat with Facebook accounts later this month, rolling back a feature that it introduced over three years ago. In September 2020, Meta (then Facebook) announced it was merging its Facebook Messenger service with Instagram direct messaging, allowing Instagram users to chat with Facebook users and vice versa using the same platform....
Apple's work on implementing 6G cellular connectivity on its devices appears to be ramping up, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is increasingly turning its attention to 6G, even amid its widely reported difficulties developing a custom 5G cellular modem. In 2021, the first highly specific Apple job...