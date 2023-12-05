Apple Arcade Gains Disney Dreamlight Valley, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and Sonic Dream Team

Apple today updated its Apple Arcade gaming service with several new titles, including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and Turmoil+.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation game starring Disney characters, and it has previously been available on console platforms. The ‌Apple Arcade‌ version of the game includes the base version and the A Rift in Time expansion that is a paid option on other platforms.

Compared to other versions of the game, the ‌Apple Arcade‌ version does not have in-app purchases and thus does not include Star Path seasons or the Premium Shop.

Sonic Dream Team is a racing game that stars popular Sonic characters, while Puzzle & Dragons Story is an RPG adventure match-3 game. Turmoil+ is an oil rush simulation game that tasks players with digging oil to make money and grow the nearby town.

Many of these games were announced back in November following the October price increase to the ‌Apple Arcade‌ service. ‌Apple Arcade‌ now costs $6.99 per month in the United States, up from $4.99 per month. ‌Apple Arcade‌ games are free from all in-app purchases and ads.