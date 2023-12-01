Apple iPhone 15 Ad Highlights Portrait Camera Capabilities

Apple today shared a new iPhone 15 ad that focuses on some of the camera capabilities of the device, such as the option to snap an image and then adjust the focus during the editing process.

In the ad spot, a band is working on their album cover. One of the band members is using an iPhone to edit a picture of the trio in the group, and she uses the Portrait subject focus adjustment feature to focus on herself in the foreground, blurring out her bandmates in the background.

She hands the ‌iPhone‌ to her bandmate, who edits the image again to change the focus to himself, blurring the background and foreground and cutting her out of the image. The two bicker about which image to use before getting the opinion of the third band member, who taps to focus in on himself, blurring out the other two. In the end, that's the shot they go with.

"Turn your photos into portraits," reads the tagline of the video.

Standard images captured with the Wide camera on an ‌iPhone 15‌ or iPhone 15 Pro model support focus editing. In the Edit interface, tapping on the aperture icon allows the amount of blur in the background to be adjusted with a slider. This feature is available even when the image was not originally captured in Portrait mode.

In a photo with multiple subjects, the focus of the photo can be changed by tapping on one of the people or objects in the image.