Top Stories: Apple Black Friday Deals, iOS 18 Rumor Recap, and More

by

The holiday shopping season is now in full swing with Black Friday deals hitting all over the web yesterday. Many of them are continuing through the weekend and into Cyber Week, and we're keep track of all of the best ones.

top stories 25nov2023
This week, we also took a look at the upcoming iOS 17.2 update that's currently in beta testing, while we recapped news and rumors about iOS 18 coming next year, Apple's move to add RCS messaging support, and the next iPad Air, so read on below for all the details!

Apple Black Friday Deals Still Available for AirPods, iPhone, iPad and More

Black Friday itself may be over, but tons of deals are still going strong on a wide variety of Apple products and accessories, with noteworthy savings available on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Macs, Apple Watches, and more.

General Black Friday Deals 2022 Green
Aside from our huge list of Apple products on sale at Amazon and elsewhere, check out Best Buy's mega sale on popular gifts of all types, Samsung's steep discounts on monitors, TVs, and more, Sonos' best prices of the year, and great deals on Anker's lineup of charging accessories.

26 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for nearly a month now, and it is expected to be released in mid-December. The software update includes a long list of new features and changes for the iPhone, including a Journal app, new Apple Music features, and more.

iOS 17
We recently shared a list of 26 new things that you'll be able to do on your iPhone with iOS 17.2, so check it out for a closer look at everything new in the update.

iOS 18: All the Rumors and Known Features So Far

iOS 18 is still over seven months away from being announced, but there are already a handful of rumors and expected features for the update.

iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles
In his newsletter this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iOS 18 could be a "relatively groundbreaking" update with "major new features and designs." He said Apple's senior management has internally described its upcoming operating systems as "ambitious and compelling."

What to Know About Apple's Plans to Support RCS on iPhones Next Year

Earlier this month, Apple surprisingly announced that it will finally support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the Messages app on the iPhone starting "later next year." This change will significantly improve the default messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices.

apple rcs thumb
We've put together an in-depth overview of Apple's plans to support RCS on the iPhone.

What to Expect From the Next iPad Air in Early 2024

Over 600 days have passed since Apple last updated the iPad Air, as outlined in the MacRumors Buyer's Guide. In a recent article, we outlined rumored features and launch timing for the next iPad Air, which would be the sixth-generation model of the device.

iPad Air 12
New 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Air models are scheduled for mass production in the first quarter of 2024, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

best buy snowflakes

Best Buy Black Friday Sale Introduces Huge Discounts on MacBooks, TVs, LEGO Sets, and More

Wednesday November 22, 2023 7:53 am PST by
Best Buy's Black Friday event keeps adding new deals every day, and it includes the best prices we've ever tracked on Apple's entire line of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers. Additionally, we're seeing great deals on TVs, audio equipment, smart home products, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article18 comments
iOS 17

26 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Wednesday November 22, 2023 10:57 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 26 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article149 comments
Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor Under Display Feature 2

Report: Touch ID Will Not Return on iPhone 16

Wednesday November 22, 2023 5:46 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 16 lineup will not see the return of Touch ID fingerprint authentication technology, a new report claims. The information comes from an integrated circuit expert on Weibo with a track record for sharing information about Apple's plans. In a new post, they explained that most of the equipment originally used to manufacture the chips required for the iPhone's version of Touch ID ...
Read Full Article211 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18: All the Rumors and Known Features So Far

Thursday November 23, 2023 6:50 am PST by
iOS 18 is still over seven months away from being announced, but there are already a few rumors and expectations for the software update. iOS 18 should be announced at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC next June, and released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Below, we recap all of the rumors and information pertaining to the update so far. "Major New Features" ...
Read Full Article65 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone

Monday November 20, 2023 10:21 am PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.2 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs within the past few days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, released earlier this month, so...
Read Full Article77 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Changes

Monday November 20, 2023 7:18 am PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming box. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower pricing, and more. A...
Read Full Article
best early black friday iphone 2

The Best Black Friday iPhone Deals Still Available

Friday November 24, 2023 5:16 am PST by
Black Friday is nearly over, but discounts are still available on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Best iPhone and Accessory Deals iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max for up to $1,000 off...
Read Full Article0 comments