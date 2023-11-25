Top Stories: Apple Black Friday Deals, iOS 18 Rumor Recap, and More

The holiday shopping season is now in full swing with Black Friday deals hitting all over the web yesterday. Many of them are continuing through the weekend and into Cyber Week, and we're keep track of all of the best ones.



This week, we also took a look at the upcoming iOS 17.2 update that's currently in beta testing, while we recapped news and rumors about iOS 18 coming next year, Apple's move to add RCS messaging support, and the next iPad Air, so read on below for all the details!



Apple Black Friday Deals Still Available for AirPods, iPhone, iPad and More

Black Friday itself may be over, but tons of deals are still going strong on a wide variety of Apple products and accessories, with noteworthy savings available on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Macs, Apple Watches, and more.



Aside from our huge list of Apple products on sale at Amazon and elsewhere, check out Best Buy's mega sale on popular gifts of all types, Samsung's steep discounts on monitors, TVs, and more, Sonos' best prices of the year, and great deals on Anker's lineup of charging accessories.



26 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for nearly a month now, and it is expected to be released in mid-December. The software update includes a long list of new features and changes for the iPhone, including a Journal app, new Apple Music features, and more.



We recently shared a list of 26 new things that you'll be able to do on your iPhone with iOS 17.2, so check it out for a closer look at everything new in the update.



iOS 18: All the Rumors and Known Features So Far

iOS 18 is still over seven months away from being announced, but there are already a handful of rumors and expected features for the update.



In his newsletter this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iOS 18 could be a "relatively groundbreaking" update with "major new features and designs." He said Apple's senior management has internally described its upcoming operating systems as "ambitious and compelling."



What to Know About Apple's Plans to Support RCS on iPhones Next Year

Earlier this month, Apple surprisingly announced that it will finally support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the Messages app on the iPhone starting "later next year." This change will significantly improve the default messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices.



We've put together an in-depth overview of Apple's plans to support RCS on the iPhone.



What to Expect From the Next iPad Air in Early 2024

Over 600 days have passed since Apple last updated the iPad Air, as outlined in the MacRumors Buyer's Guide. In a recent article, we outlined rumored features and launch timing for the next iPad Air, which would be the sixth-generation model of the device.



New 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Air models are scheduled for mass production in the first quarter of 2024, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.