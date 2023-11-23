What to Expect From the Next iPad Air in Early 2024

by

Over 600 days have passed since Apple last updated the iPad Air, as outlined in the MacRumors Buyer's Guide. Below, we outline rumored features and launch timing for the next iPad Air, which would be the sixth-generation model.

iPad Air 12
Apple released the current iPad Air in March 2022, with then-new features including the M1 chip, 5G connectivity on cellular models, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with support for Center Stage, up to a 2x faster USB-C port for wired data transfer, and new color options like purple and blue. The device is equipped with a 10.9-inch display, and Touch ID fingerprint authentication built into the power button.

Apple is rumored to be planning two new iPad Air models for release in the first half of 2024, with more details about the devices outlined below.

Expected Features

12.9" Model

Apple is planning new 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Air models, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, meaning the device would be available in multiple display sizes for the first time. Kuo said the devices will still have a traditional LCD panel without mini-LED backlighting, but he expects the 12.9-inch model to be equipped with an "oxide" backplane for improved display performance compared to the current iPad Air.

Beyond the larger display option, there have not been any rumors about major external design changes for the next iPad Air models.

M2 Chip

The next iPad Air models are likely to be equipped with Apple's M2 chip for additional performance and power efficiency improvements over the M1 chip in the current model. Apple already updated the iPad Pro with the M2 chip in October 2022.

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

It is very likely that the next iPad Air models will support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, enabling faster Wi-Fi speeds with a supported router, and improved Bluetooth connectivity. Apple has already added Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support to the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 15 Pro models, and most new Macs.

Read our iPad Air roundup for more details.

Launch Timing

Kuo said the new 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Air models are scheduled for mass production in the first quarter of 2024, meaning that the devices should launch at some point in the first half of the year. March is a common month for Apple to announce new products, as is June during Apple's annual developers conference WWDC.

