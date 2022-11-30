Elon Musk Meets With Apple CEO Tim Cook Amid Claims of Twitter App Store Dispute

by

Twitter CEO Elon Musk today met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to a tweet shared by Musk this afternoon.

Apple Park View
Musk thanked Cook for taking him around Apple's headquarters, with no mention of what the two might have discussed. The meeting comes just after Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has "mostly stopped" offering ads on Twitter, and that Apple had threatened to "withhold Twitter from its App Store."


Musk said that Apple has been "making moderation demands," though he did not go into detail on what Apple might have said about moderation. Twitter has been undergoing rapid change since Musk's October takeover, and many employees who handled moderation and policy creation have been fired or have left the company.

Apple has cracked down on other social networking apps for lax moderation policies, such as Parler, so there is real danger that Twitter and Apple could end up in a major dispute should Twitter fail to adequately handle inappropriate content. Twitter has already reinstated more than 62,000 suspended accounts, including that of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and it is not yet clear if that will be problematic.

Apple and Twitter could also run into issues over the Twitter Blue subscription. Platformer this week said Twitter is delaying the launch of the Twitter Blue service as it seeks a way to avoid Apple's 30 percent cut on iOS devices.

The video shared by Musk features the ‌Apple Park‌ duck pond, which has previously been seen in Apple videos and photographs captured by employees.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Twitter, Tim Cook, Elon Musk

Top Rated Comments

TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
28 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Even Elon Musk shoots vertical video. Twitter is doomed.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
clive27 Avatar
clive27
27 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
CarPlay in Tesla in 3.. 2.. 1..
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
17 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Good...goooood...everything that has transpired has done so according to my design. Your friends, up there testing the Starship Booster, are walking into a trap, as is your Tesla fleet. It was *I* who allowed the Bots to know the code of the Twitter API. It is quite safe from your pitiful little band. An entire legion of my best geniuses awaits them. Oh, I'm afraid the Apple Car will be quite operational when your friends arrive.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
c84216 Avatar
c84216
16 minutes ago at 01:00 pm

The previous version of Twitter was filled with CSAM that the former Trust and Safety people refused to remove, Musk's version is actually purging that filth.

Pardon me if I think a few 'mean tweets' are a fair price to pay for that.
Drinking from Elon’s Kool-Aid are we?

https://www.wired.com/story/twitter-child-sexual-abuse-material/amp
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
supremedesigner Avatar
supremedesigner
25 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Let's go #TeamElon!

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
paulvee Avatar
paulvee
16 minutes ago at 01:00 pm

('https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/30/elon-musk-tim-cook-meeting-apple-park/')

Twitter CEO Elon Musk today met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to a tweet shared by Musk this afternoon.



Musk thanked Cook for taking him around Apple's headquarters, with no mention of what the two might have discussed. The meeting comes just after Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has "mostly stopped" offering ads on Twitter, and that Apple had threatened to "withhold Twitter from its App Store."

[MEDIA=twitter]1598050795882442752[/MEDIA]

Musk said that Apple has been "making moderation demands ('https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/28/elon-musk-apple-stopped-twitter-ads/')," though he did not go into detail on what Apple might have said about moderation. Twitter has been undergoing rapid change since Musk's October takeover, and many employees who handled moderation and policy creation have been fired or have left the company.

Apple has cracked down on other social networking apps for lax moderation policies, such as Parler ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/01/09/apple-suspends-parler-from-app-store/'), so there is real danger that Twitter and Apple could end up in a major dispute should Twitter fail to adequately handle inappropriate content. Twitter has already reinstated more than 62,000 suspended accounts, including that of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and it is not yet clear if that will be problematic.

Apple and Twitter could also run into issues over the Twitter Blue subscription. Platformer ('https://www.platformer.news/p/twitters-advertising-losses-are-piling') this week said Twitter is delaying the launch of the Twitter Blue service as it seeks a way to avoid Apple's 30 percent cut on iOS devices.

The video shared by Musk features the Apple Park duck pond, which has previously been seen in Apple videos and photographs captured by employees.

Article Link: Elon Musk Meets With Apple CEO Tim Cook Amid Claims of Twitter App Store Dispute ('https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/30/elon-musk-tim-cook-meeting-apple-park/')
Tim is the adult in the room.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Cyber Monday Deals Feature 2022

Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals Still Available for AirPods, Apple TV, iPad, and More

Monday November 28, 2022 5:24 am PST by
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping rush is drawing to a close, but there are still some good deals to be had out there. For Apple products, many of the deals you've seen since last week are still available, though some have expired. So for anyone who missed out on Black Friday deals, there's still an opportunity to get some of the year's best prices on many Apple devices. Note: ...
Read Full Article12 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 15 to Use 'State-of-the-Art' Image Sensor From Sony for Better Low-Light Performance

Monday November 28, 2022 11:00 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 models will be equipped with Sony's newest "state of the art" image sensors, according to a report from Nikkei. Compared to standard sensors, Sony's image sensor doubles the saturation signal in each pixel, allowing it to capture more light to cut down on underexposure and overexposure. Nikkei says that it is able to better photograph a person's face even with...
Read Full Article142 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Oceanic Plus App

Apple Announces Oceanic+ App Now Available for Apple Watch Ultra

Monday November 28, 2022 6:11 am PST by
Apple today announced that the Oceanic+ app is available for the Apple Watch Ultra starting today. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, the app serves as a dive computer for recreational scuba diving at depths up to 40 meters/130 feet. Apple already offers a basic Depth app on the Apple Watch Ultra for viewing your current depth, maximum depth reached, water temperature,...
Read Full Article121 comments
app store awards 2021

Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners, Highlighting Best Apps of the Year

Tuesday November 29, 2022 3:10 am PST by
Apple today announced its 2022 App Store Award winners, highlighting the 16 best apps and games selected by Apple's global App Store editorial team. The top apps were chosen by Apple for their quality, innovative technology, creative design, positive cultural impact, and ability to deliver "exceptional experiences." Apple CEO Tim Cook said: This year's App Store Award winners reimagined...
Read Full Article38 comments
rapid security response

Apple Releases Another Rapid Security Response Update for iOS 16.2 Beta Users

Monday November 28, 2022 10:16 am PST by
Apple today released a Rapid Security Response update that is available for those running the iOS 16.2 beta, marking the launch of the second RSR update since the feature was released in iOS 16. The Rapid Security Response Update is designed to provide iOS 16.2 beta users with bug fixes without the need to install a full update. The initial RSR release for iOS 16.2 beta users was a test with ...
Read Full Article34 comments
twitter elon musk

Elon Musk Claims Apple Has 'Mostly Stopped' Offering Ads on Twitter and Is Making Moderation Demands

Monday November 28, 2022 10:42 am PST by
Apple has cut back on its Twitter advertising, according to Twitter CEO Elon Musk. In a tweet, Musk said that Apple has "mostly stopped" its Twitter ads, asking if Apple hates "free speech." Musk went on to publish a poll asking if Apple should "publish all censorship actions" taken that impact customers and he began retweeting content from companies that Apple has had moderation discussions ...
Read Full Article1443 comments
iphone 11 tesla cybertruck close up

Elon Musk Pledges to Build iPhone Rival If Apple Ousts Twitter

Tuesday November 29, 2022 2:48 am PST by
Elon Musk has pledged to offer an "alternative phone" if Apple and Google remove Twitter from their app stores, adding to long-standing rumors about an iPhone rival from Tesla. Modified iPhone 11 Pro in the style of the Tesla Cybertruck, by Caviar. Musk's remark came after being asked about the potential scenario of Twitter being removed from app stores, which could conceivably happen if the...
Read Full Article
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Green

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get

Friday November 25, 2022 4:40 am PST by
Although Black Friday is now technically over, many Apple products are still seeing major discounts through the weekend as we head into Cyber Monday. In this article, you'll find every Apple device with a notable Black Friday sale that's still available. We'll be updating as prices change and new deals arrive, so be sure to keep an eye out if you don't see the sale you're looking for yet. Note:...
Read Full Article49 comments