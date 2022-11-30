Elon Musk Meets With Apple CEO Tim Cook Amid Claims of Twitter App Store Dispute

Twitter CEO Elon Musk today met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to a tweet shared by Musk this afternoon.



Musk thanked Cook for taking him around Apple's headquarters, with no mention of what the two might have discussed. The meeting comes just after Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has "mostly stopped" offering ads on Twitter, and that Apple had threatened to "withhold Twitter from its App Store."

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Musk said that Apple has been " making moderation demands ," though he did not go into detail on what Apple might have said about moderation. Twitter has been undergoing rapid change since Musk's October takeover, and many employees who handled moderation and policy creation have been fired or have left the company.

Apple has cracked down on other social networking apps for lax moderation policies, such as Parler, so there is real danger that Twitter and Apple could end up in a major dispute should Twitter fail to adequately handle inappropriate content. Twitter has already reinstated more than 62,000 suspended accounts, including that of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and it is not yet clear if that will be problematic.

Apple and Twitter could also run into issues over the Twitter Blue subscription. Platformer this week said Twitter is delaying the launch of the Twitter Blue service as it seeks a way to avoid Apple's 30 percent cut on iOS devices.

The video shared by Musk features the ‌Apple Park‌ duck pond, which has previously been seen in Apple videos and photographs captured by employees.