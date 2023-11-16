Microsoft 'Windows App' Offers Access to Windows PCs From Any Device

Microsoft is launching a "Windows App" that can remotely connect to a Windows PC and provide access to it from any platform. Available for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, PCs, and web browsers, the app also provides a gateway to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Microsoft Dev Box, and the company's Remote Desktop Services.



The Windows app includes a customizable Home Screen from which users can access multiple different cloud services and remote PCs. The app features multiple monitor support, custom display resolutions, dynamic display resolutions and scaling, peripheral redirection, and more.

Microsoft has offered the Remote Desktop Connection app in Windows for years now, but the Windows app signals a broader shift to cloud computing for Windows more generally.

For now the app is only available as a preview for enterprise accounts, but it is likely to support regular customers in time, although the option to sign in using a personal Microsoft account doesn't currently work, according to The Verge. The Mac version requires macOS 12 or later, while the iOS/iPadOS app needs a device running iOS or iPadOS 16 or later. The web version of the app can be accessed by going to windows.cloud.microsoft.