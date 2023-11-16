Apple Shares Deadlines for Ordering Holiday Gifts
Alongside its Black Friday bonus gift card announcement, Apple has also released its holiday shipping guide in the United States and other countries that outlines deadlines for customers looking to order gifts online for arrival by December 24.
Unlike in some recent years, Apple appears to have ample stock of all of its main products as we head into the holiday season, with Apple currently saying that most products can be ordered up until December 21 while still receiving delivery in time for Christmas.
For items that can be engraved through Apple, two additional days are generally required, meaning orders must be placed by December 19. The lone exception to that is AirTags, which must be ordered by December 12 if you wish to have them engraved. Finally, physical gift cards must be ordered by December 19.
While these deadlines are for shipments of orders placed through Apple's online store, the company says customers may still be able to get orders in time after the deadline if items are in stock and customers choose Apple Pickup or 2-hour delivery from a local Apple Store.
Deadlines in other countries vary somewhat, such as a flat December 21 deadline for all products (including engraved ones) in Germany and a flat December 22 deadline in the United Kingdom.
Apple may update the deadlines on these pages in the coming weeks as it assesses product availability, so it pays to keep an eye on it and ensure you order in plenty of time to receive your items in time for the holidays.
Apple's extended return policy is also now in effect, allowing items purchased in most countries between November 3 and December 25 to be returned through January 8, 2024. Select countries have a longer window with items purchased between November 4 and January 6 able to be returned through January 20, 2024.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Apple last week launched its new MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. We already took a look at the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but we also wanted to test out the top-of-the-line M3 Max chip to see how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the M3 Pro's performance was disappointing overall compared to the M2 Pro and even the M1 Pro, the...
Apple is continuing on with the beta testing of a new iOS 17.2 update, and the third beta includes new features and refinements for existing features. We are still early in the beta testing process, which means there are new discoveries to make. iOS 17.2 beta 3 is available to developers right now, but Apple should be making the update available to public beta testers later this week. Appl...
Apple internally believes its iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates next year will be "ambitious and compelling," thanks to major new software features and designs in the works for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. That's according to the latest information relayed by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. While little is known about the specifics, many of the changes are...
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 16 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger...
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...