Apple's Extended Return Policy Now in Effect for 2023 Holiday Season

Apple today indicated that its extended return policy is now in effect for the 2023 holiday shopping season. The policy applies to most products that Apple sells, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, accessories, and more.



In the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and many other countries, most products purchased between November 3 and December 25 of this year may be returned through January 8, 2024, according to Apple's website. All purchases made after December 25 are subject to Apple's standard return policy.

In some countries, the return window is slightly longer. In Italy, Spain, Turkey, Mexico, and Japan, Apple says most products purchased between November 3, 2023 and January 6, 2024 may be returned through January 20, 2024.

Apple has also updated its online "Store" page with gift recommendations for the holidays.