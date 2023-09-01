Mophie Unveils Qi2 Accessories With 15W Charging Ahead of iPhone 15

Following Anker and Belkin, accessory maker Mophie today announced its upcoming lineup of products that will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard.



The accessories will include a 5,000 mAh magnetic battery pack with an aluminum kickstand for $69.95, a 3-in-1 charging stand for an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch for $129.95, and two car vent mounts for an iPhone for $29.95 and $69.95. The battery pack and car mounts will be available to order later this year on Mophie.com and at select retail stores worldwide, while the stand will be available in the first quarter of 2024.

Qi2 is based on the MagSafe standard that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12. However, accessories that support Qi2 are not required to use Apple's official MagSafe module or be certified under Apple's Made for iPhone program, which should effectively result in availability of more affordable MagSafe accessories.

All four iPhone 15 models will support both Qi2 and MagSafe, according to ChargerLAB, a reliable source of charging-related information. Qi2 accessories will likely be able to charge iPhone 15 models at up to 15W, just like official MagSafe accessories. First-generation Qi chargers are limited to 7.5W charging speeds on current iPhones.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series during its September 12 event.