TikTok Launches Support for Adding Songs to Apple Music Library

TikTok today launched its new "Add to Music App" feature with support for Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.



The feature allows users to directly save songs they find on TikTok to their preferred music streaming service library via an Add Song button located beside the track name at the bottom of a TikTok video. Users can also use the Add to Music App feature from an artist's Sound Detail page.

The first time a user presses the button, they will be asked to choose their preferred music streaming service and it will default to that service from then onwards. Any added songs will also be saved to a new playlist in the music app and users can select other playlists to add to if they wish. The Add to Music App feature is now available in the U.S. and UK, with more countries to follow.