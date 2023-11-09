Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

by

Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning model and the new USB-C model. The new firmware is version 6B32, up from the 6A305 firmware introduced in October.

airpods pro 2 pink
Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new in the update, but prior software releases have been refining functionality introduced in iOS 17.

‌iOS 17‌ added several new features for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, such as Adaptive Audio. Adaptive Audio, which combines ANC and Transparency, is meant to deliver an ideal audio experience that blocks out loud or distracting noises.

Adaptive Audio includes Conversation Awareness and Personalized Volume. Conversation Awareness detects when someone speaks to you, lowering the volume of what's playing and cutting down on background noise so you can hear. Personalized Volume takes into account your listening preferences and the noise in the environment to adjust sound levels.

Other new features include an option to mute and unmute the microphone by pressing on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ stem, faster automatic switching between devices, and support for activating Siri without including the "Hey" wake word.

Apple does not offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

  • Connect your ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.
  • Open the Settings app.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap About.
  • Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.
  • Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we learn more about what's new in the firmware release, we'll update this article.

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
58 minutes ago at 11:48 am

I wish they could fix how damn hot the AirPods get when wireless charging. They get so warm I don't want to charge wirelessly because I'm afraid the heat is hurting the batteries.

I don't know if this is something that software can fix though.
That's the earmuff warming feature
That's the earmuff warming feature
gazter Avatar
gazter
28 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
Possibly fix how loud the lowest volume setting is? I can't put them on low enough to go to sleep to. The APP2 (USBC) seem to have a much louder lowest setting than APP1.

JPMichaels Avatar
JPMichaels
7 minutes ago at 12:39 pm

Again? I guess I’ll listen to something for about 20 minutes, then put them back in their case, place it next to my phone at night and it’ll update overnight.
This update method is beyond horrible. Only a bean counter like Tim Cook could come with something that sometimes works, sometimes doesn't. My Airpod Pros are stuck at 6A300 and would not update to the last update either.

EPIC FAIL APPLE!
EPIC FAIL APPLE!
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
1 hour ago at 11:43 am

Wow, ok. Why such frequent firmware updates for APP? I think this might be the third or so update since I got these buds.
Well the other option is that they not fix any bugs. I'm sure you don't want that. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
1 hour ago at 11:44 am
I wish they could fix how damn hot the AirPods get when wireless charging. They get so warm I don't want to charge wirelessly because I'm afraid the heat is hurting the batteries.

I don't know if this is something that software can fix though.

Shwazam Avatar
Shwazam
43 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
My AirPods Pro 2’s have been spontaneously dropping Transparency mode & resetting custom audio settings since iOS 17 came out … with each of these frequent AirPod firmware update I’ve hoped for this bug fix. I’m hoping again right now ?

