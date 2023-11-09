Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning model and the new USB-C model. The new firmware is version 6B32, up from the 6A305 firmware introduced in October.



Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new in the update, but prior software releases have been refining functionality introduced in iOS 17.

‌iOS 17‌ added several new features for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, such as Adaptive Audio. Adaptive Audio, which combines ANC and Transparency, is meant to deliver an ideal audio experience that blocks out loud or distracting noises.

Adaptive Audio includes Conversation Awareness and Personalized Volume. Conversation Awareness detects when someone speaks to you, lowering the volume of what's playing and cutting down on background noise so you can hear. Personalized Volume takes into account your listening preferences and the noise in the environment to adjust sound levels.

Other new features include an option to mute and unmute the microphone by pressing on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ stem, faster automatic switching between devices, and support for activating Siri without including the "Hey" wake word.

Apple does not offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

Connect your ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we learn more about what's new in the firmware release, we'll update this article.