Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Apple today introduced new firmware for the the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A305, up from the 6A303 update for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 that came out on October 10.



Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 features in iOS 17 such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume, so there may be additional refinements to those updates.

Apple does not offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

You can check your ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

Connect your ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we learn more about what's new in these firmware releases, we'll update this article.