New iMac Supports High-Impedance Headphones
The new 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip supports high-impedance headphones, according to an Apple support document updated today.
The built-in 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side of the new iMac features impedance detection and adaptive voltage output, and the computer now has a built-in digital-to-analog converter with support for sample rates of up to 96 kHz, allowing for users to listen to high-fidelity, full-resolution audio with supported headphones.
Apple's list of all Macs that support high-impedance headphones, and have a built-in hardware digital-to-analog converter:
- iMac introduced in 2023
- MacBook Air introduced in 2022 or later
- MacBook Pro introduced in 2021 or later
- Mac mini introduced in 2023
- Mac Studio introduced in 2022 or later
- Mac Pro introduced in 2023
The new iMac launched today after being introduced at Apple's event last week. Key new features include the M3 chip, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. The all-in-one desktop computer has the same design as the 2021 model with the M1 chip.
Top Rated Comments
Those:
* who want maximum quality have a way to enjoy it.
* happy with the "convenience" (the future) method can enjoy their compressed audio their preferred way too.
I call that Win:Win!
And personally, I'd welcome a headphone jack back on the next incarnation of my favorite iPad, given an Apple-quality DAC is already inside to play to it and I'm no fan of dongles at all. Those who:
* ARE fans of dongles,
* already own USB-C wired headphone,
* are fans of "the future" option and/or
* want to maximize the quality of the audio from lossless/spatial...
...could fully have audio their way. Everybody could get what they want with one little resurrection that Apple themselves are still interested in adding to brand new hardware offerings in late 2023.