Downgrading an iPhone to iOS 17.0.3 is No Longer Possible

Apple has stopped signing iOS 17.0.3, preventing iPhone users from downgrading to that version. However, Apple continues to sign iOS 17.0.2 for now.



Apple routinely stops signing older iOS releases over time in order to prevent users from downgrading to previous software versions.

iOS 17.1 is currently the newest version available to the public, while iOS 17.2 is in beta testing and is expected to be released in December.

iOS 17.2 includes many new features and changes, including the promised Journal app, the ability for Apple Music subscribers to collaborate on playlists, a Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models, an iMessage Contact Key Verification security option, additional Weather and Clock widgets, and more.

Apple also stopped signing iOS 15.7.9, iOS 16.7, and iOS 16.7.1.