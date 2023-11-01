New M3 MacBook Pro and iMac Models to Get Day One macOS Sonoma Update

by

Customers who purchase one of the new M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max MacBook Pro or iMac models will need to install a macOS Sonoma update after receiving their machines.

m3 macbook pro blue
The Macs will ship with a custom version of ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.1 with a build number of 23B2073, but new users will need to download and install a new version with a build number of 23B2077.

Day one updates are not unusual for new devices as Apple often has to begin manufacturing with an older version of the software. Apple first released macOS Sonoma 14.1 on Wednesday, October 25, and the current version has a build number of 23B74.


Apple's M3 Macs are available for order now, with the first machines set to arrive to customers on Tuesday, November 7. The M3 and M3 ‌iMac‌ and MacBook Pro models will be available starting then, with M3 Max MacBook Pro models set to deliver later in November.

Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
1 hour ago at 10:51 am
Well, it’s an expectation these days.

I’m surprised they even had the time to put anything at all on the SSD considering how fast they kicked these out ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
victorvictoria Avatar
victorvictoria
55 minutes ago at 11:06 am
What's the big deal? You apply the latest OS updates to your Mac anyway. Security updates sometimes occur more than once a week. Apple has to build them with an OS pre-installed. Perhaps some exploit or bug was discovered after the thousands of Macs were already in the stores, in sealed boxes, and now needs to be fixed or patched. Why complain? If you want the very latest build on your Mac when you buy it, have it built to order instead of picking one up at the store. Works every time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
59 minutes ago at 11:02 am

Another rushed product. It’s gotta be brutal working on the MacOS and iOS teams.
It's the first Macs using the M3, likely has Hardware supported AV1 enabled for 8K YouTubes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
23 minutes ago at 11:38 am

Another rushed product. It’s gotta be brutal working on the MacOS and iOS teams.
I feel bad for them, imagine being forced to make a new OS every single year!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
22 minutes ago at 11:38 am
Oh, this is not about the journaling app.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
22 minutes ago at 11:39 am

I feel bad for them, imagine being forced to make a new OS every single year!
I think they can reuse parts of the previous one. Not sure though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
m3 pro chip

Apple M3 Pro Chip Has 25% Less Memory Bandwidth Than M1/M2 Pro

Tuesday October 31, 2023 3:11 am PDT by
Apple's latest M3 Pro chip in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro has 25% less memory bandwidth than the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chips used in equivalent models from the two previous generations. Based on the latest 3-nanometer technology and featuring all-new GPU architecture, the M3 series of chips is said to represent the fastest and most power-efficient evolution of Apple silicon thus far. ...
Read Full Article261 comments
Apple Scary Fast

iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and Magic Keyboard Batteries Resubmitted to Regulatory Database Ahead of Apple Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Read Full Article144 comments
gift box apple

Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:17 am PDT by
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Read Full Article243 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced During Monday's 'Scary Fast' Event

Monday October 30, 2023 6:47 pm PDT by
Apple's "Scary Fast" 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time event was over in the blink of an eye, but if you missed it because of the unusual time, we have a quick overview of everything that Apple announced. If you want to watch the video in full, it only lasted a half an hour, because all Apple introduced was the new M3-series chips in MacBook Pro machines and iMacs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article242 comments
m3 mbp space black

Apple Unveils New Space Black MacBook Pro Color for M3 Pro and M3 Max

Monday October 30, 2023 5:22 pm PDT by
Apple at its "Scary Fast" October event has announced a new dark aluminum Space Black color for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Apple calls the new MacBook Pro in Space Black, "a gorgeous dark aluminum finish, with a breakthrough anodization method that resists fingerprints." The enclosure is created from a custom alloy that uses 100% recycled...
Read Full Article130 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

Tuesday October 31, 2023 11:26 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The firmware features a build number of 2A61, up from the 2A36 firmware that came out last December. It has been nearly a year since Apple updated the firmware on the AirTags, and there is no word yet on what might be included in the update. Today's firmware release will be rolling out on a staggered basis....
Read Full Article34 comments
new macbook pro image

Apple Announces New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With M3 Series Chips

Monday October 30, 2023 5:21 pm PDT by
Apple today announced next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro personal computers during its "Scary Fast" event. These new computers include the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, which were also announced during the event. Every model of the new lineup features a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, and a six speaker sound system....
Read Full Article350 comments
iOS 17

Apple Says iOS 17.2 Will Fix Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues

Monday October 30, 2023 3:30 pm PDT by
The upcoming iOS 17.2 update should fix various Wi-Fi issues that some iPhone users have experienced since iOS 17 was released, according to iClarified. In response to a bug report filed by the website, Apple said the first iOS 17.2 beta released last week addresses Wi-Fi connectivity issues, although the company did not provide any specific details. Some users have complained about slow...
Read Full Article45 comments
m3 imac

Apple Announces New iMac With M3 Chip

Monday October 30, 2023 5:28 pm PDT by
Apple today announced an updated version of the 24-inch iMac featuring the all-new M3 chip. The iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the previous iMac, which featured the M1 chip. For those upgrading from an Intel based iMac, Apple says that the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models. The iMac now supports up to 24GB of...
Read Full Article325 comments