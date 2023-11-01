New M3 MacBook Pro and iMac Models to Get Day One macOS Sonoma Update
Customers who purchase one of the new M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max MacBook Pro or iMac models will need to install a macOS Sonoma update after receiving their machines.
The Macs will ship with a custom version of macOS Sonoma 14.1 with a build number of 23B2073, but new users will need to download and install a new version with a build number of 23B2077.
Day one updates are not unusual for new devices as Apple often has to begin manufacturing with an older version of the software. Apple first released macOS Sonoma 14.1 on Wednesday, October 25, and the current version has a build number of 23B74.
Apple's M3 Macs are available for order now, with the first machines set to arrive to customers on Tuesday, November 7. The M3 and M3 iMac and MacBook Pro models will be available starting then, with M3 Max MacBook Pro models set to deliver later in November.
I’m surprised they even had the time to put anything at all on the SSD considering how fast they kicked these out ?