Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 182 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.
Safari Technology Preview 182 includes fixes and updates for CSS, Forms, HTML, JavaScript, Loading, Media, Rendering, Scrolling, Storage, SVG, Text, Web API, Web Assembly, Web Inspector, and WebRTC.
The current Safari Technology Preview release is compatible with machines running macOS Ventura and macOS Sonoma, the latest version of macOS that Apple released in September 2023.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences or System Settings to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
Popular Stories
Apple's latest M3 Pro chip in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro has 25% less memory bandwidth than the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chips used in equivalent models from the two previous generations. Based on the latest 3-nanometer technology and featuring all-new GPU architecture, the M3 series of chips is said to represent the fastest and most power-efficient evolution of Apple silicon thus far. ...
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Apple's "Scary Fast" 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time event was over in the blink of an eye, but if you missed it because of the unusual time, we have a quick overview of everything that Apple announced. If you want to watch the video in full, it only lasted a half an hour, because all Apple introduced was the new M3-series chips in MacBook Pro machines and iMacs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The firmware features a build number of 2A61, up from the 2A36 firmware that came out last December. It has been nearly a year since Apple updated the firmware on the AirTags, and there is no word yet on what might be included in the update. Today's firmware release will be rolling out on a staggered basis....
Apple at its "Scary Fast" October event has announced a new dark aluminum Space Black color for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Apple calls the new MacBook Pro in Space Black, "a gorgeous dark aluminum finish, with a breakthrough anodization method that resists fingerprints." The enclosure is created from a custom alloy that uses 100% recycled...
Apple today announced next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro personal computers during its "Scary Fast" event. These new computers include the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, which were also announced during the event. Every model of the new lineup features a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, and a six speaker sound system....
The upcoming iOS 17.2 update should fix various Wi-Fi issues that some iPhone users have experienced since iOS 17 was released, according to iClarified. In response to a bug report filed by the website, Apple said the first iOS 17.2 beta released last week addresses Wi-Fi connectivity issues, although the company did not provide any specific details. Some users have complained about slow...
Apple today announced an updated version of the 24-inch iMac featuring the all-new M3 chip. The iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the previous iMac, which featured the M1 chip. For those upgrading from an Intel based iMac, Apple says that the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models. The iMac now supports up to 24GB of...