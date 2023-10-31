Apple M3 Pro Chip Has 25% Less Memory Bandwidth Than M1/M2 Pro

by

Apple's latest M3 Pro chip in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro has 25% less memory bandwidth than the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chips used in equivalent models from the two previous generations.

m3 pro chip
Based on the latest 3-nanometer technology and featuring all-new GPU architecture, the M3 series of chips is said to represent the fastest and most power-efficient evolution of Apple silicon thus far. For example, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip is up to 40% faster than the 16-inch model with M1 Pro, according to Apple.

However, according to Apple's own hardware specifications, the M3 Pro system on a chip (SoC) features 150GB/s memory bandwidth, compared to 200GB/s on the earlier M1 Pro and M2 Pro. As for M3 Max, Apple says it is capable of "up to 400GB/s," which refers to the fact that the scaled-down M3 Max with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU has only 300GB/s of memory bandwidth, whereas the equivalent scaled-down M2 Max with 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU featured 400GB/s bandwidth, just like its more powerful 12‑core CPU, 38‑core GPU iteration.

Notably, Apple has also changed the core ratios of the higher-tier M3 Pro chip compared to its direct predecessor. The M3 Pro with 12-core CPU has 6 performance cores (versus 8 performance cores on the 12-core M2 Pro) and 6 efficiency cores (versus 4 efficiency cores on the 12-core M2 Pro), while the GPU has 18 cores (versus 19 on the equivalent M2 Pro chip).

Additionally, while the M3 chip's 16-core Neural Engine has the same number of cores as the one Apple featured in the 3nm-based A17 Pro chip that debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro series in September, it's comparatively weaker on paper in terms of maximum achievable throughput, which is measured in trillions of operations per second (TOPS).

According to Apple, the M3 Neural Engine is capable of 18 TOPS, whereas the A17 Pro Neural Engine is capable of 35 TOPS. It's hard to say for certain, but it is possible that the iPhone 15 Pro requires a higher performing Neural Engine for features like computational photography and Face ID, whereas the M3 can compensate in other areas like machine learning by utilizing its additional GPU cores.

Taken together, it's presently unclear what real-world difference these changes make to M3 performance when pitted against Apple's equivalent precursor chips in various usage scenarios, especially given that the latest processors include new Dynamic Caching memory allocation technology which ensures that only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task.

This opaqueness is especially true since Apple chose to compare its new M3 Pro and M3 Max chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max, rather than the equivalent M2 variants that debuted in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro back in January. Hopefully we will learn more in time when the first thoroughgoing third-party benchmarks become available.

The new MacBook Pro models are available to order now, and they will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, November 7. Be sure to check out our MacBook Pro announcement coverage for all the details.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Tag: M3
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

iMean Avatar
iMean
14 minutes ago at 03:32 am
Hmm...so when the M8 arrives, there will be 40 efficiency cores and 0 performance cores ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
widestload Avatar
widestload
22 minutes ago at 03:23 am
Well they don't want to make it too good do they, otherwise where would then M4 have to go for its gains? (Sorry, I'm cynical :p)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
9 minutes ago at 03:36 am
Whole thing stinks of rush job TBH.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Scary Fast

iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and Magic Keyboard Batteries Resubmitted to Regulatory Database Ahead of Apple Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Read Full Article144 comments
gift box apple

Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:17 am PDT by
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Read Full Article237 comments
Apple Event October 2023

These 3 Apple Accessories Expected to Switch to USB-C Next Week

Friday October 27, 2023 10:19 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30. The accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging. The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which is also rumored to be announced at the event....
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1: Journal App, Translate Action, iMessage Sticker Reactions and More

Thursday October 26, 2023 2:28 pm PDT by
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming iOS 17.2 update, and it adds a whole slew of features. You can now access the Journal app that Apple has been working on, and share playlists with friends so they can add songs. iOS 17.2 is limited to developers right now, but it should soon be coming to public beta testers. We're expecting to see iOS 17.2 released to the public around...
Read Full Article52 comments
top stories 28oct2023

Top Stories: 'Scary Fast' Apple Event on October 30, iOS 17.2 Features, and More

Saturday October 28, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors. This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's...
Read Full Article5 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature

Apple to Sell Low-Cost 12-Inch and 13-inch MacBooks for $700 or Less

Thursday October 26, 2023 5:10 am PDT by
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Read Full Article447 comments