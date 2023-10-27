MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 15 Pro Max From GRID Studio

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple. For those unfamiliar with GRID Studio, the company takes old, discarded Apple devices and turns them into clever artwork.

GRID 1
Each of GRID Studio's pieces features a deconstructed Apple device with the components laid out underneath a glass frame. There are labels for each part, along with interesting and relevant historical facts and details.

One of GRID Studio's most popular offerings is the GRID 1, priced at $400. The GRID 1 features the original Apple iPhone from 2007, highlighting the components that made up what has become the most popular smartphone in the world. The iconic original ‌iPhone‌ casing is positioned next to the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, ear piece, and other components, and this is before the days where Apple started making its own chips.

The GRID 4, available for just $99, is another great piece of Apple history. It highlights the ‌iPhone‌ 4, which is the first major redesign that Apple came out with. The GRID 4 includes the popular square-style frame that dictated several generations of ‌iPhone‌ design.

GRID iPhone4
GRID Studio's $139 GRID 5 shows off the internal components from the 2012 ‌iPhone‌ 5. The ‌iPhone‌ 5 is notable because it was the first ‌iPhone‌ that was developed under Apple CEO Tim Cook, and the last ‌iPhone‌ that Apple CEO Steve Jobs was directly involved with. Compared to the ‌iPhone‌ 4s, the ‌iPhone‌ 5 brought a taller 4-inch display and it was also the first ‌iPhone‌ to feature a Lightning port.

GRID iPhone 5
For Apple Watch fans, GRID Studio has the $199 GRID Watch 1st Gen, which features the components from the first Apple Watch that Apple released in April 2015. Apple Watches today still use the same design that Apple introduced with the original model, though the display has grown and the bezels have been slimmed down. The original Apple Watch included the S1 chip, Apple's first system-on-a-chip, and the first Apple Watch heart rate sensor.

GRID APPLE WATCH
In addition to art pieces featuring torn-apart devices, GRID Studio also sells a range of fun t-shirts that are aimed at Apple fans. The $39 GRID Command t-shirt, for example, features the command key design recreated with a series of rainbow Apple devices.

Command Tshirt
Now is a good time to check out the GRID Studio website because the company is hosting its autumn sale. From October 27 to October 29, the GRID 4 is available for $99, while all Apple A-series mobile processor artwork is priced at $79. All other items are available at a 15 percent discount with the promo code A15.

GRID Studio will be providing one lucky MacRumors reader with a 256GB ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

GRID Studio Giveaway
The contest will run from today (October 27) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 3. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after November 3 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Top Rated Comments

Danbrown521 Avatar
Danbrown521
3 hours ago at 09:44 am

OK, some people win these. But why would anyone pay $100+ for what is basically just a broken iPhone?
It’s art.. people pay for what they like??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheDailyApple Avatar
TheDailyApple
3 hours ago at 09:33 am
Yes, people win these; yes, there are examples of past winners; and no, we don’t need you to ask the question again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
3 hours ago at 09:52 am
For a moment I misread the title and thought GRID was already selling deconstructed iPhone 15 Pro Max’s. Love their art by the way. Really cool expressions of techno-enthusiasm.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TruthWatcher412 Avatar
TruthWatcher412
3 hours ago at 09:54 am

Yes, people win these; yes, there are examples of past winners; and no, we don’t need you to ask the question again.
Yup, I won an LG G6 several years ago from an Android forum, can't remember which one. It was locked to Verizon so I couldn't use it sadly but still felt nice to win.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
QCassidy352 Avatar
QCassidy352
2 hours ago at 11:11 am
Been on this site 20 (!) years and have yet to win anything, so maybe this is finally my week. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheDailyApple Avatar
TheDailyApple
3 hours ago at 10:16 am

Yup, I won an LG G6 several years ago from an Android forum, can't remember which one. It was locked to Verizon so I couldn't use it sadly but still felt nice to win.
I hope you resold it and bought yourself something else nice!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple october scary fast event

Apple Announces October Event for Macs: 'Scary Fast'

Tuesday October 24, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced its second fall event of 2023, with the online event set to be held on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's October event will be about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup. Apple's Events website features an Apple logo on a black background that morphs into the Mac Finder icon, confirming the event's Mac focus. As ...
Read Full Article602 comments
Apple TV 4K hero 221018

Apple to Overhaul TV App, Remove Standalone Apps from Apple TV

Tuesday October 24, 2023 11:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to overhaul the TV app in an effort to consolidate its Apple TV+ streaming service and its standalone movie and TV show purchase options, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A tvOS update in December will introduce the changes that Apple has planned. To push users to the Apple TV app, Apple plans to remove its standalone Apple TV apps that are available for renting and...
Read Full Article262 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Likely to Launch Tomorrow

Monday October 23, 2023 10:24 am PDT by
Apple's iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, tvOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and HomePod Software 17.1 updates are expected to be released to the public tomorrow following several weeks of beta testing. We are expecting the software to go live at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple typically releases updates. Last week, Apple seeded release candidates (RCs) for all of the upcoming...
Read Full Article262 comments
macbook pro pink

Kuo: 'M3 Series MacBook Pro' to Be Focus of Apple's October 30 Event

Tuesday October 24, 2023 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event will focus on the M3 series MacBook Pro models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo's wording suggests that he is expecting multiple M3 chips rather than just a single M3 chip, hinting at the possibility of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. If Apple does release M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once, we can expect to see the new chips introduced in...
Read Full Article402 comments
alleged m3 macbook pro box

Alleged New MacBook Pro Box Image Surfaces on China's Weibo

Wednesday October 25, 2023 2:45 am PDT by
An image allegedly showing the box for a new unreleased MacBook Pro has emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The picture, re-shared on X by ShrimpApplePro, shows what looks like Apple packaging featuring a MacBook Pro image with previously unseen wallpaper on the display. The wallpaper bears a passing resemblance to the one Apple used for the iPhone 15 Pro. It's unclear whether...
Read Full Article127 comments
Apple TV Arcade and News Price Increase Feature 2

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ Receiving Price Increases

Wednesday October 25, 2023 6:46 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. The price changes in the U.S. are as follows:Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month Apple News+:...
Read Full Article532 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 With AirDrop Over Internet, Music Favorites Options and More

Wednesday October 25, 2023 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, the first major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out in September. iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 arrive as build 21B80 for the iPhone 15 lineup and 21B74 for all other compatible devices, and they can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In...
Read Full Article143 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma gaming 230605

Apple Event Next Week Likely to Emphasize High-End Gaming on Mac

Wednesday October 25, 2023 2:13 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and there are several reasons to believe that gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event. Below, we have recapped Apple's recent gaming-related efforts on the Mac and other clues heading into the event next week. Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing...
Read Full Article251 comments
All New CarPlay Five New Features Article 2

All-New Apple CarPlay: 5 New Features to Expect in Late 2023

Monday October 23, 2023 9:51 am PDT by
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any...
Read Full Article