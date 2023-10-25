New Apple Pencil's Hidden USB-C Port Demonstrated in Hands-On Video

Tech reporter Jake Krol today shared a brief hands-on video of the new Apple Pencil, which features a USB-C charging port hidden under a sliding cap. The video, shared on Instagram and TikTok, provides a first look at the sliding cap in action.



Priced at $79, the new Apple Pencil is a more affordable option compared to the first-generation and second-generation Apple Pencil models, which remain available for $99 and $129, respectively. It has a similar design as the second-generation Apple Pencil, but it charges with a USB-C cable instead of wirelessly.

The new Apple Pencil will be available to order in "early November," but a specific release date has yet to be announced by Apple. It is compatible with all iPad models equipped with a USB-C port, including the lower-end tenth-generation iPad.

Given its lower price, the new Apple Pencil lacks three key features compared to the second-generation model, including wireless charging, pressure sensitivity, and a double-tap gesture for switching between drawing tools. However, it does support the Apple Pencil hover feature with the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.