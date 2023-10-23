Deals: Samsung's New Weeklong Event Has Low Prices on ViewFinity S9 5K Display and Smart Monitor M8

by

Samsung is back this week with new discounts on a wide variety of categories, and in this article we're focusing on monitors and TVs. The highlights of the sale include the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display at $300 off and the Smart Monitor M8 at $200 off.

Starting with the newer 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display, this monitor is available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99. This is a match of the all-time low price on the device, which we last tracked around Prime Day, and you'll find the same price on Amazon.

$300 OFF
ViewFinity S9 Display for $1,299.99

The ViewFinity S9 is a 27-inch display with a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, and a Mini DisplayPort, and it includes 90 watts of power for machines connected through the Thunderbolt 4 port. A removable 4K SlimFit webcam supports tilt adjustments, as well as Auto Framing of subjects in the shot, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature. Built-in speakers with an Adaptive Sound+ option to automatically adjust noise levels are also included.

The new model of the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also on sale, available for $499.99, down from $699.99. This is a second-best price on the M80C model, and Samsung has every color at this price. On Amazon, it's only available in Warm White.

$200 OFF
Smart Monitor M80C for $499.99

We've gathered a few more monitors and TVs on sale below, but be sure to head to Samsung to see the full extent of the sale. This event is set to run the rest of the month, and end on November 1. The prices on Amazon are not directly part of the Samsung website event, so they could expire sooner.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

