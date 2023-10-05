Apple to Launch New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With More Power-Efficient Displays This Year, Claims Report
Apple is preparing to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with more power-efficient mini-LED displays before the year is out, claims on a new report by DigiTimes.
Apple is expected to ship new models of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices in the fourth quarter of 2023 with miniLED backlighting that can increase the display brightness by 10% compared to the first-generation specifications, the sources said.
Perhaps counterintuitively on first reading, the claim is that the increased brightness the enhanced mini-LED displays are capable of will not result in perceivably brighter displays on the MacBook Pro. Instead, the mini-LEDs will output the same brightness but use less power in the process. From the report:
Apple has not made major changes to the miniLED backlighting specifications since adopting it for its tablets and notebooks, the sources said. But the upcoming MacBook Pro devices will feature miniLEDs that are 10% brighter than the previous ones without changing the number of miniLED chips in the backlighting module, the sources said. The brightness enhancement is not meant to improve picture quality, but rather to save power and improve battery life, the sources said, adding that the new devices will start shipping in the fourth quarter of 2023.
These claims are not out of the question, but there's good reason to doubt DigiTimes' latest supply chain report. Apple updated the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January, and most rumors suggest refreshed models are coming next year.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next version of these two machines are expected to feature M3 Pro and M3 Max chips and will "probably" launch by the middle of 2024 at the latest.
Likewise, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes new MacBook Pro models with updated 3-nanometer M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are set to launch in 2024. The 3nm technology will offer improved performance and better power efficiency compared to the current chips manufactured on a 5-nanometer process.
DigiTimes obtains its information from the suppliers who manufacture parts for iPhones and other Apple products. Its sources often provide reliable information, but the site has a mixed track record when it comes to interpreting that information and accurately deciphering Apple's plans. It is often best to view information from the site with some skepticism until the info is corroborated by additional sources, especially when it comes to rumors.
