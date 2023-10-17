iOS 17.1 Improves Screen Time Syncing Across Apple Devices

iOS 17.1 improves syncing of Screen Time settings across Apple devices, according to the release notes for the upcoming software update.



Screen Time provides parents with settings to remotely manage a child's device, allowing them to restrict device usage to certain times, set time limits for apps, and block inappropriate content. However, some parents had complained that Screen Time settings sometimes reset or failed to sync across all devices within a Family Sharing group.

"We are aware that some users may be experiencing an issue where Screen Time settings are unexpectedly reset," an Apple spokesperson said, in a statement shared with The Wall Street Journal in July. "We take these reports very seriously and we have been, and will continue, making updates to improve the situation."

Apple already attempted to improve Screen Time settings syncing with iOS 16.5, but the issue persisted for some users on later software versions.

Screen Time launched in 2018 as part of iOS 12, providing parents with a built-in option for the type of controls that previously required third-party apps.

iOS 17.1 should be released next week. A final beta version known as the Release Candidate was made available to developers for testing today.