Apple Seeds Third Beta of watchOS 10.1 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 10.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a week after the release of the second watchOS 10.1 beta.
To install the watchOS 10.1 update, developers will need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the watchOS 10.1 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.
Once beta updates have been activated, watchOS 10.1 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.
watchOS 10.1 adds NameDrop support for sharing contact information with another Apple Watch or an iPhone, plus it includes Double Tap.
NameDrop can be used by tapping into the Apple Watch Contacts app, selecting your profile, and tapping on the "Share" option. From there, touching the Apple Watch to another Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 or an iPhone running iOS 17 will initiate a contact transfer.
Double Tap is a gesture exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra, and it allows users to tap their thumb and index fingers together to do things like bring up the Smart Stack, start a call, pause a song, and more.
Popular Stories
After a few weeks of controversy over potential overheating in the new iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple this week released a software update to help address the issue, which the company says is not the result of the new titanium casing or other thermal design problems. Apple is also continuing work on the next round of more significant software updates led by iOS 17.1, and we're keeping tabs on...
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but whether that will happen this year is far from certain. It's the second week of October now, and if Apple plans to launch Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been over 120 days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M2 versions of the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and...
Amazon has begun to discount a few Apple products ahead of its fall "Prime Big Deal Days" event, which officially begins tomorrow. One of the best deals you can already get is on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which is $250 off and at all-time low prices right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small ...
Repair site iFixit last week shared a video teardown of Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now iFixit is back with a deeper look inside the standard iPhone 15. iFixit's iPhone 15 teardown includes an examination of many of the components with a microscope, giving us a view of the device we don't typically get. With the microscope, iFixit is able to provide a closer look at the iPhone's...
Apple sometimes releases new iPads in the fall, but a question mark remains over whether that will happen in 2023. We're now into October, and if Apple plans to release iPads before the holidays, this is the month it will most likely happen. Here's what we know so far. It's been almost a year since Apple released a new iPad, the last being the two refreshed iPad Pro models and the latest...
Apple is preparing to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with more power-efficient mini-LED displays before the year is out, claims a new report by DigiTimes. Apple is expected to ship new models of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices in the fourth quarter of 2023 with miniLED backlighting that can increase the display brightness by 10% compared to the first-generation...