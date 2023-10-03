Apple Seeds Second Beta of watchOS 10.1 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming watchOS 10.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a week after the release of the first watchOS 10.1 beta.

Apple Watch Faces watchOS 10 Feature Blue
To install the ‌watchOS 10‌.1 update, developers will need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the ‌‌watchOS 10‌‌.1 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, ‌watchOS 10.1‌ can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

watchOS 10.1 adds NameDrop support for sharing contact information with another Apple Watch or an iPhone.

NameDrop can be used by tapping into the Apple Watch Contacts app, selecting your profile, and tapping on the "Share" option. From there, touching the Apple Watch to another Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 or an ‌iPhone‌ running iOS 17 will initiate a contact transfer.

