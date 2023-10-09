'Green Bubbles and Blue Bubbles Want to Be Together' Says Samsung Ad Pushing Apple to Adopt RCS

by

Samsung today joined Google in attempting to convince Apple to adopt the Rich Communication Services or RCS messaging standard that Google has been pushing.


In a short ad that's a riff on Romeo and Juliet, Samsung features two smartphone interfaces texting each other. "Juliet" is the iPhone in the metaphor and her parents (aka Apple) won't allow for the adoption of RCS. "What did green ever do to them? We're bubbles too," laments the "Romeo" Android smartphone. "And literally everyone wants us to be together. Ugh," writes Juliet.

It's ultimately a bit of a confusing ad, but Samsung makes it clear with the title of the video: "Green bubbles and blue bubbles want to be together." Samsung also includes the "Help Apple #GetTheMessage" tagline and hashtag that Google has been using for its RCS campaign.

Google has been hounding Apple about adopting RCS for several years now using ads, billboards, websites, social media campaigns, and more, but Apple has refused.

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is a communication protocol designed by and adopted by Google. Google has been pushing Apple to implement support for RCS, but Apple devices continue to support the older SMS protocol. Google claims that Apple is responsible for all the issues that Android and ‌iPhone‌ users have texting one another, including lack of encryption, broken group chats, pixelated pictures and videos, and the green bubbles.

Apple CEO Tim Cook in September 2022 said that RCS is not a priority for Apple and that it is not a feature that ‌iPhone‌ users are asking for.

Tags: Samsung, Google, RCS

Top Rated Comments

Novaoblivion Avatar
Novaoblivion
22 minutes ago at 11:39 am
I really don’t understand these ads. Apple isn’t going to care about them at all, and if anything Samsung/Google is just pointing out an annoyance of using their product ?‍♂️
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
20 minutes ago at 11:40 am
It's so shocking how people here are genuinely opposed to better interactions between iPhones and Androids. I don't understand that. SMS is terribly limited and outdated, and not E2E encrypted. And it's not like Androids are going away, so why keep the experience this bad on iMessages?

Not that I think this ad campaign will have any effect on Apple at all, but that doesn't mean that Apple should do nothing on improving communication standards on iPhone
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Starflyer Avatar
Starflyer
25 minutes ago at 11:36 am
The Green Bubble stigma must really be hurting Samsung.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
28 minutes ago at 11:32 am
Do we though?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zach-coleman Avatar
zach-coleman
22 minutes ago at 11:38 am
I want RCS, but not Google’s proprietary RCS which is unfortunately the only thing currently on the market.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
19 minutes ago at 11:41 am
I want Apple to support RCS, but only if RCS gets its act together. My list of complaints:

* Interoperability between carriers and Android phones is still problematic.
* Google Messages probably has the best overall implementation of RCS, but many phones are preloaded with alternate RCS client. And most don't bother to change the client. It doesn't help that Google has a confusing messaging client strategy.
* RCS should use IP (data), not SMS or carrier's backhaul. I should be able to send RCS to anyone on the planet without fear of additional charge (other than data).
* Depending on the implementation, end-to-end encryption is either missing or only partially implemented (e.g., group chats).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

