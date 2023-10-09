OLED iPad Mini and iPad Air Could Follow 2024's iPad Pro

Apple is considering bringing OLED displays to the iPad mini and iPad Air from 2026, according to a report from technology research firm Omdia.



In a detailed report forecasting Apple's iPad panel purchasing plans published earlier today, Omdia explains that 2024 will mark the beginning of a transition to OLED in its tablet lineup. The potential transition to OLED on Apple's two mid-range tablets is apparently part of its OLED strategy from 2026 onwards.

Apple has ostensibly not yet committed to bringing the more advanced display technology to its mid-range tablets, and may be planning to review how the market responds to the first iPad Pro models that feature OLED displays, which are expected to launch next year, before locking in new display panels for the ‌iPad mini‌ and ‌iPad Air‌.

The report also corroborates details about the rumored iPad Pro models with OLED displays that are widely expected to launch next year, with the panels due to be supplied by LG and Samsung. Apple is said to currently be seeking more suppliers for OLED displays designed for the ‌iPad‌.

The next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ is expected to launch in 2024 and be the first major update to the product since 2018, introducing "fundamental changes" that include larger OLED displays, the M3 chip, and support for a completely redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory.

Omdia added that after the 11th-generation ‌iPad‌ launches, Apple may "gradually migrate from 10.2-inch iPads to 10.9-inch iPads," suggesting that the ninth-generation model will be discontinued.