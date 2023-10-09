Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Take $30 Off 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE Models, Starting at Just $219

by

Prime Day deals have hit the second generation Apple Watch SE today, starting at just $219.00 for select 40mm GPS models, down from $249.00. You can get three models at this price, including Midnight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Starlight Aluminum.

apple watch se prime big dealNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These are some of the lowest prices of the year so far on Apple Watch SE, and overall second-best prices on the wearable. We're also tracking a sale on the 40mm GPS model at $249.00 ($30 off) and a few cellular devices. You can find all of these discounts in the lists below.

$30 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $219.00
40mm GPS

44mm GPS

40mm Cellular

44mm Cellular

We will continue to track Prime Day deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.

