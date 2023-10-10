Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: The Best Tech Accessories
Amazon's second major discount event of the year has kicked off, and in this article we're focusing on accessory discounts for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more that are available during Prime Big Deal Days. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to access the sale, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon. There's a 30 day free trial, and the service costs $14.99/month thereafter, or $139/year.
As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.
Anker
As always, some of the best overall deals you'll find during Prime Day will be on Anker accessories. You can get portable batteries, solar generators, headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more on sale below for Prime Day.
Chargers
- 67W USB-C 3-Port Wall Charger - $37.99, down from $59.99
- USB-C 7-in-1 Power Strip - $41.99, down from $65.99
- USB-C 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $52.79, down from $65.99
- 100W USB-C 3-Port Charger - $55.99, down from $84.99
- 100W Compact Power Strip (2x Outlets, 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C) - $63.99, down from $99.99
- USB-C 6-in-1 Compact Power Strip - $76.99, down from $109.99
- MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger Stand - $112.46, down from $149.95
- 240W USB-C 4-Port Desktop Charger - $159.99, down from $199.99
Portable Batteries
- Nano Power Bank with Foldable USB-C Connector - $20.99, down from $29.99
- 20,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display - $89.99, down form $129.99
Power Stations
- PowerHouse 535 Portable Power Station - $349.99, down from $549.99
- PowerHouse 757 1500W Solar Generator - $699.99, down from $1,399.99
- SOLIX 1800W Solar Generator - $749.00, down from $999.00
- SOLIX 2400W Solar Generator - $1,399.99, down from $2,199.00
Audio
- Soundcore Sport X10 Earbuds - $51.99, down from $79.99
- Soundcore Space A40 Earbuds - $54.00, down from $99.99
- Soundcore Liberty 4NC Earbuds - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Soundcore Space Q45 Over-Ear Headphones - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Soundcore Motion Boom Plus - $125.99, down from $179.99
- Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker - $149.99, down from $199.99
Scales
- Eufy Smart Digital Bathroom Scale P2 Pro - $49.99, down from $79.99
- Eufy Smart Digital Bathroom Scale P3 - $66.99, down from $89.99
Jackery
Jackery has a few of its portable power stations at a discount on Amazon during Prime Day this month, with as much as $400 in savings on select devices. Some require you to clip an on-page coupon, while others are only available to Amazon Prime members.
- Explorer 1000 - $899.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,199.00
- Solar Generator 1000 - $1,089.00, down from $1,289.00
- Explorer 2000 PRO - $1,199.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,899.00
- Explorer 3000 PRO - $2,399.00 for Prime members, down from $2,799.00
- Solar Generator 2000 - $2,199.00 for Prime members, down from $2,799.00
Satechi
Satechi has a large array of accessories discounted during Prime Day, including up to 25 percent off wall chargers, portable batteries, USB-C hubs and docks, keyboards, and more. We've collected all of Satechi's Prime Day deals below.
Chargers
- Multi Device Charging Station - $47.99, down from $59.99
- Quatro Wireless Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $74.99, down from $99.99
- Duo Wireless Charger Stand + 1,000 mAh Power Bank - $74.99, down from $99.99
- 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand - $89.99, down from $119.99
- 200W USB-C Charger with 6 Ports - $119.99, down from $149.99
Hubs and Docks
- Aluminum Stand and Hub for Mac Mini - $59.99, down from $79.99
- USB-C Hub Dongle - $59.99, down from $79.99
- USB-C Multiport Adapter Hub - $59.99, down from $79.99
- Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub 5-in-1 - $169.99, down from $199.99
- Triple 4K Docking Station 13-in-1 - $239.99, down from $299.99
- Thunderbolt 4 16 Port Dock - $262.43, down from $349.99
Raycon
Raycon is offering up to 30 percent off a selection of its best earbuds, headphones, and portable speakers during Prime Day. The highlight of the sale is Raycon's popular Everyday Earbuds for $55.99, down from $79.99, but you can find all of the deals below.
- Everyday Speaker - $24.99, down from $24.99
- Fitness Speaker - $54.99, down from $54.99
- Everyday Earbuds - $55.99, down from $79.99
- Everyday Headphones - $69.99, down from $99.99
- Fitness Headphones - $83.99, down from $119.99
- Fitness Earbuds - $83.99, down from $119.99
Withings
Withings has a few different options for Prime Day savings this time around, including up to 30 percent off its smart scales and up to 25 percent off its smartwatches. You can find a full list of what Withings has on sale right now on its Amazon storefront.
- Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale - $69.96, down from $99.99
- Body Cardio Wi-Fi Scale - $139.95, down from $179.99
- Steel HR Sport Smartwatch - $159.96, down from $199.99
Ecobee
Ecobee has its Smart Thermostat, Smart Camera, Smart Sensor, and more on sale during Prime Day this season. You'll find as much as $40 off these accessories below.
- Smart Thermostat Enhanced - $159.99, down from $189.99
- Smart Thermostat Premium - $209.99, down from $249.99
ZAGG
ZAGG's Prime Day offerings include a stylus, wireless keyboard, iPhone 14 case, and Mophie portable charger.
- Santa Cruz Snap Case for iPhone 14 - $24.99, down from $49.99
- Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini - $31.00, down from $49.95
- Pro Stylus 2 - $55.99, down from $79.99
- Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad - $81.99, down from $139.99
Jabra
Jabra has a few earbuds on sale during Prime Day this October, starting at just $69.99 for the Elite 4 Active Earbuds and totaling up to $80 off select models.
- Elite 4 Active Earbuds - $69.99, down from $119.99
- Elite 5 Earbuds - $89.99, down from $149.99
- Elite 7 Active Earbuds - $79.99, down from $179.99
- Elite 7 Pro Earbuds - $113.99, down from $199.99
We will continue to track Prime Day deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.