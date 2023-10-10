Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: The Best Tech Accessories

Amazon's second major discount event of the year has kicked off, and in this article we're focusing on accessory discounts for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more that are available during Prime Big Deal Days. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to access the sale, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon. There's a 30 day free trial, and the service costs $14.99/month thereafter, or $139/year.

Anker

As always, some of the best overall deals you'll find during Prime Day will be on Anker accessories. You can get portable batteries, solar generators, headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more on sale below for Prime Day.

Chargers

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Audio

Scales

Jackery

Jackery has a few of its portable power stations at a discount on Amazon during Prime Day this month, with as much as $400 in savings on select devices. Some require you to clip an on-page coupon, while others are only available to Amazon Prime members.



Satechi

Satechi has a large array of accessories discounted during Prime Day, including up to 25 percent off wall chargers, portable batteries, USB-C hubs and docks, keyboards, and more. We've collected all of Satechi's Prime Day deals below.

Chargers

Hubs and Docks

Raycon

Raycon is offering up to 30 percent off a selection of its best earbuds, headphones, and portable speakers during Prime Day. The highlight of the sale is Raycon's popular Everyday Earbuds for $55.99, down from $79.99, but you can find all of the deals below.



Withings

Withings has a few different options for Prime Day savings this time around, including up to 30 percent off its smart scales and up to 25 percent off its smartwatches. You can find a full list of what Withings has on sale right now on its Amazon storefront.



Ecobee

Ecobee has its Smart Thermostat, Smart Camera, Smart Sensor, and more on sale during Prime Day this season. You'll find as much as $40 off these accessories below.



ZAGG

ZAGG's Prime Day offerings include a stylus, wireless keyboard, iPhone 14 case, and Mophie portable charger.



Jabra

Jabra has a few earbuds on sale during Prime Day this October, starting at just $69.99 for the Elite 4 Active Earbuds and totaling up to $80 off select models.



We will continue to track Prime Day deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.