Kuo: 2024 MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips

Though Apple just refreshed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this morning, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already sharing details about next-generation models. Kuo believes 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros coming in 2024 will feature M3 Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips that are built on TSMC's 3-nanometer process.



MacBook Pro models with the ‌M3‌ Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips will go into mass production in the first half of 2024, according to Kuo.

(1/2)

I expect the next new MacBook Pro models, which will adopt M3 Pro/M3 Max processors made by 3nm (likely TSMC's N3P or N3S), will go to mass production in 1H24. https://t.co/8JR4LOHFVs — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 17, 2023

Apple chip maker TSMC began mass production on next-generation 3-nanometer chips in late December. The 3nm technology will offer improved performance and better power efficiency compared to the current chips manufactured on a 5-nanometer process, including the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max that were introduced today.

With mass production kicking off on the next-generation MacBook Pro models in the first half of 2024, we could see an announcement sometime between spring and WWDC of next year, though there's still plenty of time for Apple to tweak its future release plans.

