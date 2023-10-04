iOS 17.0.3 Includes Several Enterprise-Related Bug Fixes
Apple today released iOS 17.0.3 with a fix for an issue that may cause iPhone 15 Pro models to run warmer than expected. The software update also includes other important bug fixes and security updates, according to Apple.
In a support document, Apple revealed that iOS 17.0.3 includes several enterprise-related bug fixes. The update resolves an issue where devices managed via Apple Business Essentials are unable to complete setup after updating to iOS 17, and it fixes bugs related to managed Wi-Fi networks and Microsoft Exchange event invitations.
From the support document:
iOS 17.0.3
- Resolves an issue where Apple Business Essentials users were unable to complete setup after updating to iOS 17.
- iOS 17 devices no longer become unresponsive when joining a managed Wi-Fi network.
- The Calendar app will no longer resend invitations to all participants after accepting or declining an Exchange event invitation.
The device enrollment issue with Apple Business Essentials had been mentioned on Reddit.
iOS 17.0.3 is available for the iPhone XS and newer. The update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software Update.
The same enterprise-related bug fixes are also included in iPadOS 17.0.3.
(Thanks, Aaron!)
