Apple to Address iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue With iOS 17 Update

Apple plans to release an iOS 17 update to address a bug that may contribute to the reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, according to a statement the company shared with Forbes reporter David Phelan today.



Apple also says some recent updates to third-party apps have overloaded the system and contributed to the overheating issue. The report notes that some of these apps include Instagram, Uber, and the racing game Asphalt 9: Legends, and Apple is working with the developers of these apps to address the issue. The report adds that Instagram already introduced a fix as part of an update to the app released on Wednesday.

In some cases, Apple says iPhone 15 Pro models may run warmer than expected during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device due to increased background activity.

Apple's statement:

We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We're working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.

The bug should be fixed with iOS 17.1, which is currently in beta and is expected to be released in late October. It's possible that Apple might also make a bug fix available sooner with a smaller software update, such as iOS 17.0.3.

More details to follow…