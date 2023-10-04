Apple Seeds Second Public Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1

Apple today seeded the second public beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.1 update, allowing non-developers to test out the software ahead of its release. The second public beta comes a week after the first public beta.



Beta testers can opt-in through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Public Beta. Note that you must sign up to participate on Apple's beta testing website.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.1 includes updates for the Music app, introducing an option to favorite songs, albums, artists, and more, along with a new section for checking AppleCare+ coverage. No other major new additions have been found in the betas as of yet, but we could see more features added as testing progresses.