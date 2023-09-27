Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.1 update to developers for beta testing, with the update coming just a day after the public launch of macOS Sonoma.

sonoma desktop wwdc
Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

There are several features that were announced at WWDC in June but that did not make it into the launch version of ‌macOS Sonoma‌. Apple says that these features are coming in an update later this year, so we could begin seeing some of them in this beta.

Additions we are waiting on include interactive Music widgets, iCloud Sync improvements, the option to use Stickers through the Tapback menu in Messages, Intelligent form detection and Enhanced AutoFill for PDF documents and forms, an option to complete words by pressing the space bar, collaborative playlists in the Music app, and a favorite songs playlist.

When we learn what's new in the beta, we'll update this article.

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
14 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Sonoma has done the impossible for me: made the wake from sleep issue even worse. Computer (2019 Intel iMac) immediately wakes when trying to sleep it, and continues spinning up and down my external HD's as it keeps trying to sleep and then wake. I've given up on troubleshooting, etc.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

