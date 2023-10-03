Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one week after Apple released the first betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1.



Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17 or iPadOS 17‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

iOS 17.1 adds the option to favorite songs, albums, playlists, artists, and more, with favorited content added to the Library and used for suggestions. Favoriting can be done from the Lock Screen using the Now Playing widget, plus when starting a playlist, you'll now see Song Suggestions.

AirDrop transfers can be finished over the internet so close proximity does not need to be maintained, and an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 can now use NameDrop with an iPhone running iOS 17.1.

Other new features include a flashlight indicator in the Dynamic Island for non iPhone 15 Pro models, and a Wallet feature that lets those in the UK connect their banks to see balances and transactions.