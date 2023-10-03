Apple Now Selling Refurbished 2023 HomePod in U.S. for $249

Apple today started selling refurbished second-generation HomePod models in the U.S. for the first time since the speaker was released in January. The refurbished models are priced at $249, down from $299 for a brand new model.



Apple began selling refurbished HomePods in the U.K., Australia, Japan, and many other countries last week. Availability has yet to begin in Canada.

Apple says its refurbished HomePods undergo full functionality testing, and they are inspected, cleaned, and repackaged in a plain white box with the power cord and documentation. The refurbished HomePods are covered by Apple's limited one-year warranty policy, and they are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

The second-generation HomePod has a similar design as the original HomePod that was discontinued in 2021, but with a larger backlit touch surface, two fewer tweeters, two fewer microphones, an indoor temperature and humidity sensor, and a few other changes. For more details about the speaker, read our HomePod roundup.