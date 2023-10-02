Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2023 HomePod in Select Countries

Apple recently started selling refurbished second-generation HomePod models for the first time in select countries, including the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and others. Availability has yet to expand to the U.S., but the product listing is already visible.



Prices are discounted by approximately 15% compared to a brand new HomePod. In the U.K., for example, a refurbished HomePod costs £249, down from £299. In the U.S., a refurbished HomePod will cost $249, down from $299.

Apple says its certified refurbished HomePods undergo full functionality testing, and they are inspected, cleaned, and repackaged in a plain white box with the power cord and documentation. The refurbished HomePods are covered by Apple's limited one-year warranty policy, and they are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

Released in January 2023, the second-generation HomePod has a similar design as the original HomePod that was discontinued in 2021, but with a larger backlit touch surface, two fewer tweeters, two fewer microphones, and a few other changes. For more details about the speaker, read our HomePod roundup.