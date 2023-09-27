Jony Ive Could Develop AI Hardware Device With OpenAI's Sam Altman

by

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to a new report by The Information.

jony ive ipad pro
Both men have spoken to SoftBank CEO and investor Masayoshi Son about the idea, according to people familiar with the conversations, but it's not clear if Ive will remain involved. The former Apple designer runs his own British design company, LoveFrom.

The report does not reveal anything about what such a device could be, but Ive and Altman are said to be friends and have been discussing "what new hardware for the age of AI could look like."

Altman is one of the biggest investors in consumer hardware startup Humane, with was founded by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, both former Apple employees. The startup plans to develop a screenless wearable device that can be directed using voice prompts and gestures, and projects information onto surfaces in front of it. Humane plans to integrate OpenAI's technology into the device.

OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot has made waves in the tech world since it was launched to the public less than a year ago. The company's annual revenue pace has exceeded $1 billion thanks to ChatGPT subscriptions and access to the chatbot's latest and most advanced incarnation, GPT-4. In May 2023, OpenAI released an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple has significantly ramped up its spending on artificial intelligence, according to a previous report by The Information. Apple's "Foundational Models" team that works on conversational AI includes just 16 people, but Apple is said to be spending millions of dollars per day training its language models.

Tags: Jony Ive, ChatGPT

Top Rated Comments

AAPLGeek Avatar
AAPLGeek
13 minutes ago at 03:32 am
Whenever I see that pic of Jony...

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Skyscraperfan Avatar
Skyscraperfan
19 minutes ago at 03:27 am
Not sure if that would be a good idea. Ive always prioritized form over function.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StudioMacs Avatar
StudioMacs
19 minutes ago at 03:27 am
Speaking of Jony, it’s surprising iPhone cases were the first failure since he departed Apple…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve09090 Avatar
steve09090
16 minutes ago at 03:29 am
Just came on here to support Sir Jonny Ive because I know how much hate (jealously) people have for him.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sack_peak Avatar
sack_peak
14 minutes ago at 03:31 am
What we all need... more eWaste smart speaker, displays and other devices.

The smartest thing I could have done was just stuck to Siri or any 3rd party apps that got Alexa or other AI on my iPhone, Mac or iPad only.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AAPLGeek Avatar
AAPLGeek
7 minutes ago at 03:38 am

Both should try using a 32" 6K display.
Jonny would probably need to scale it at 1024x768.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

