iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Launch in Over 20 More Countries Later This Week

The iPhone 15 series is set to launch in over 20 additional countries and territories on September 29, including Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and others. Apple has not provided a complete list of the countries.



Unlike last year's iPhone 14 series, all of the latest ‌iPhone 15‌ models were available to order when the first wave of launches took place in over 40 countries and regions on Friday, September 22.

Likewise, the ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will all be available to order on day one when the second wave of launches takes place on Friday, September 29.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ introduce over 30 new capabilities and improvements, including USB-C and Dynamic Island across the lineup, as well as a new titanium design and Action button on the high-end models.