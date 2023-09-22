MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 15 Pro From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro from Apple. Apple's new ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models just launched today, and Lululook has a range of accessories that are designed to go with it.



For some extra power while on the go, the Lululook 10,000mAh Power Bank for $38 offers an extra charge for your iPhone 15. It has a USB-C port and can also charge the ‌iPhone 15‌ wirelessly, holding it in place with magnets. Up to three devices can be charged at one time, and it charges at up to 22.5W. If you want to use it as a desktop charger or to hold up your iPhone for a FaceTime call or a video, there's a built-in stand. Lululook has a deal right now that drops the price by 40 percent.



Lululook will soon be launching another 10,000mAh Power Bank for the iPhone, and this one features a unique silver design. It has the same 22.5W Max, but a more stylish kickstand that holds the ‌iPhone‌ up for watching videos and making calls in vertical or horizontal orientation. There's an LED display that shows you the current charge level, and with its slim size, it fits easily into a pocket.



If you need an affordable stand for video calls, watching movies, and using StandBy mode, Lululook has the $22 Magnetic Stand for iPhone. With its sleek, slim design, the Magnetic Stand fits anywhere on your desk, and the arm rotates 180 degrees so you can put your ‌iPhone‌ in at the exact angle that's most useful to you. Lululook has a 10 percent off coupon for the ‌iPhone‌ Stand right now.



For an affordable multi-device charging solution, Lululook has the $50 Ultra-Nano 2-in-1 Portable Charging Station for ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch. There's a magnetic charging interface for the ‌iPhone‌ that charges it at 7.5W, and a 5W charger for the Apple Watch. The Charging Station is able to fold in half so that it can be used for travel, plus it has a 360-degree adjustable angle so you can do things like orient it in a position for vertical charging. Lululook has the charger for 50 percent off right now, dropping the price to $25.



Lululook has other accessories as well, like power adapters, iPad stands, Apple Watch bands, laptop stands, and more, which can be found on Amazon or the Lululook website.

We have one 256GB ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ to give away, with the winner able to pick the color of their choice. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 22) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 29. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after September 29 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.