Apple Releases iOS 17 With StandBy, Live Voicemail, Improved Autocorrect, FaceTime Video Messages and Tons More

Apple today released iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the latest operating system updates that are designed for the iPhone and iPad. As with all of Apple's software updates, ‌iOS 17‌ and ‌iPadOS 17‌ are available for free. ‌iOS 17‌ is compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ XR/‌iPhone‌ XS and later, while ‌iPadOS 17‌ runs on the iPad mini 5 and later, the ‌iPad‌ 6 and later, iPad Air 3 and later, the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and later, all 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, and the 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

Apple's updated software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes for the updates to propagate to all users due to high demand.

While you download ‌iOS 17‌, make sure to check out our dedicated iOS 17 roundup for a full rundown of all of the features in the update. We've highlighted a few of the most notable additions below, but this is a huge update with hundreds of changes.

‌iOS 17‌ expands on last year's Lock Screen updates with the addition of interactive widgets and StandBy, a new feature that turns the ‌iPhone‌ into a mini home hub when it is charging. You can now see voicemail transcriptions in real time, and leave video messages in FaceTime. ‌FaceTime‌ also now works on the Apple TV with tvOS 17.

With NameDrop, exchanging contacts is as simple as touching two phones together, and Messages has been overhauled with new safety features and updates to the way that stickers work. Autocorrect is better than ever, Spotlight search has been improved, private browsing in Safari is more secure with Face ID lock, and there's now a mood tracking feature in the Health app.

Passwords can be shared in iCloud Keychain and AirTags can be shared among family members too, plus there are new features for the AirPods Pro. Apple has also added updates to Siri, Mail, Reminders, Notes, Home, and more. Full release notes for the update are below.

iOS 17 brings big updates to Phone, Messages, and FaceTime that give you new ways to express yourself as you communicate. StandBy delivers a new full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to view from a distance when you turn iPhone on its side while charging. AirDrop makes it easier to share and connect with those around you and adds NameDrop for contact sharing. Enhancements to the keyboard make entering text faster and easier than ever before. iOS 17 also includes updates to Widgets, Safari, Music, AirPlay, and more.

Phone

- Contact Posters let you customize how you appear on other people's devices when you call them with a customized poster

- Live Voicemail displays a live transcription as someone leaves a message and allows you to pick up the call

Messages

- Stickers iMessage app brings all your stickers into one place including Live Stickers, Memoji, Animoji, emoji stickers, and your third party sticker packs

- Live Stickers can be created by lifting the subject from photos or videos and stylizing them with effects like Shiny, Puffy, Comic, and Outline

- Check In automatically notifies a family member or friend when you arrive at a destination safely and can share helpful information with them in case of a delay

- Audio message transcription is available for audio messages you receive so you can read them in the moment and listen later

- Search improvements help you find messages faster by allowing you to combine search filters such as people, keywords, and content types like photos or links to find exactly what you are looking for

- Swipe to reply to a message inline by swiping to the right on any bubble

- One-time verification code cleanup automatically deletes verification codes from the Messages app after using them with AutoFill in other apps

FaceTime

- Leave a video or audio message to capture exactly what you want to say when someone does not pick up your FaceTime call

- Enjoy FaceTime calls on Apple TV by using your iPhone as a camera (Apple TV 4K 2nd generation and later)

- Reactions layer 3D effects like hearts, balloons, confetti, and more around you in video calls and can be triggered with gestures

- Video effects allow you to adjust the intensity of Studio Lighting and Portrait mode

StandBy

- Full-screen experience with glanceable information like clocks, photos, and widgets designed to view from a distance when iPhone is on its side and charging in places such as your nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk

- Clocks are available in a variety of styles including Digital, Analog, Solar, Float, and World Clock, with elements you can personalize like the accent color

- Photos automatically shuffle through your best shots or showcase a specific album you choose

- Widgets give you access to information at a distance and appear in Smart Stacks that deliver the right information at the right time

- Night Mode lets clocks, photos, and widgets take on a red tone in low light

- Preferred view per MagSafe charger remembers your preference for each place you charge with MagSafe, whether that's a clock, photos, or widgets

Widgets

- Interactive widgets let you take actions, like mark a reminder as complete, directly from the widget by tapping it on the Home Screen, Lock Screen, or in StandBy

- iPhone widgets on Mac enable you to add widgets from your iPhone to your Mac desktop

AirDrop

- NameDrop lets you exchange contact information with someone new by bringing your iPhones close together

- New way to initiate AirDrop allows you to share content or start a SharePlay session over AirDrop by bringing your iPhones close together

Keyboard

- Improved autocorrect accuracy makes typing even easier by leveraging a powerful transformer-based language model (iPhone 12 and later)

- Easier autocorrect editing temporarily underlines corrected words and lets you revert back to what you originally typed with just a tap

- Enhanced sentence corrections can correct more types of grammatical mistakes when you finish sentences (iPhone 12 and later)

- Inline predictive text shows single and multi-word predictions as you type that can be added by tapping space bar (iPhone 12 and later)

Safari and Passwords

- Profiles keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and favorites

- Private Browsing enhancements include locking your private browsing windows when you're not using them, blocking known trackers from loading, and removing identifying tracking from URLs

- Password and passkey sharing lets you create a group of passwords to share with trusted contacts that stays up to date as members of the group make changes

- One-time verification code AutoFill from Mail autofill in Safari so you can log in without leaving the browser

Music

- SharePlay makes it easy for everyone to control and play Apple Music in the car

- Crossfade smoothly transitions between songs by fading out the currently playing song while fading in the next so the music never stops

AirPlay

- Intelligent AirPlay device list makes finding the right AirPlay-compatible TV or speaker even easier by showing your devices in order of relevance, based on your preferences

- Suggested AirPlay device connections are proactively shown to you as a notification to make it even more seamless to connect to your preferred AirPlay devices

- Automatic AirPlay device connections are made between your iPhone and the most relevant AirPlay-compatible device so all you have to do is tap "Play" to begin enjoying your content

AirPods

- Adaptive Audio delivers a new listening mode that dynamically blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency to tailor the noise control experience based on the conditions of your environment (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

- Personalized Volume adjusts the volume of your media in response to your environment and listening preferences over time (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

- Conversation Awareness lowers your media volume and enhances the voices of the people in front of the user, all while reducing background noise (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

- Press to mute and unmute your microphone by pressing the AirPods stem or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max when on a call (AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), or AirPods Max with firmware version 6A300 or later)

Maps

- Offline Maps allow you to select an area you want to access, search, and explore rich information for places to download for use when your iPhone doesn't have a Wi-Fi or cellular signal

- EV routing improvements give you routes based on real-time EV charger availability for supported chargers

Siri

- Option to say "Siri" in addition to "Hey Siri" for an even more natural way to make requests

- Back-to-back requests can be issued without needing to reactivate Siri in between commands (iPhone 11 and later)

Visual Look Up

- Expanded domains in Visual Look Up help you discover similar recipes from photos of food, Maps information from photos of storefronts, and the meaning of signs and symbols on things like laundry tags

- Multiple or single subjects can be lifted from the background of photos and videos and placed into apps like Messages

- Visual Look Up in Video helps you learn about objects that appear in paused video frames

- Visual Look Up for subjects in photos enables you to look up information about objects you lift from photos directly from the callout bar

Health

- State of Mind reflection allows you to log your momentary emotion and daily mood, choose what factors are having the biggest impact on you, and describe your feelings

- Interactive charts give you insights into your state of mind, how it has changed over time, and what factors may have influence such as exercise, sleep, and mindful minutes

- Mental health assessments help you understand your current risk for depression and anxiety and if you might benefit from getting support

- Screen Distance leverages the TrueDepth camera that powers Face ID to encourage you to increase the distance you view your device to reduce digital eye strain and can help reduce the risk of myopia in children

Privacy

- Sensitive Content Warnings can be enabled to prevent users from unexpectedly being shown images containing nudity in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and FaceTime messages

- Expanded Communication Safety protections for children now detect videos containing nudity in addition to photos that children may receive or attempt to send in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime messages, and the system Photo picker

- Improved sharing permissions give you even more control over what you share with apps, with an embedded photo picker and an add-only Calendar permission

- Link tracking protection removes extra information from links shared in Messages, Mail, and Safari Private Browsing that some websites use in their URLs to track you across other websites, and links still work as expected

Accessibility

- Assistive Access distills apps and experiences to their essential features in Phone and FaceTime, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music, including large text, visual alternatives, and focused choices to lighten cognitive load

- Live Speech lets you type what you want to say and have it be spoken out loud in phone calls, FaceTime calls, and for in-person conversations

- Personal Voice enables users who are at risk of losing their voice to privately and securely create a voice that sounds like them on iPhone, and use it with Live Speech in phone and FaceTime calls

- Point and Speak in Magnifier Detection Mode uses iPhone to read text out loud on physical objects with small text labels, such as keypads on doors and buttons on appliances

This release also includes other features and improvements:

- Roadside Assistance via satellite lets you contact AAA to help you with vehicle issues when out of Wi-Fi or cellular range (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max)

- Pets in the People album in Photos surfaces individual pets in the album just like friends or family members

- Photos Album widget lets you select a specific album from the Photos app to appear in the widget

- Item sharing in Find My allows you to share an AirTag or Find My network accessory with up to five other people

- Activity History in Home displays a recent history of events for door locks, garage doors, security systems, and contact sensors

- Grid Forecast in Home shows when your electrical grid has cleaner energy sources available (Contiguous US only)

- Grocery Lists in Reminders automatically group related items into sections as you add them

- Inline PDFs and document scans in Notes are presented full-width, making them easy to view and mark them up

- New Memoji stickers in Keyboard include Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo

- App Shortcuts in Spotlight Top Hit offer you app shortcuts to your next action when you search for an app

- Redesigned Sharing tab in Fitness provides highlights of your friends' activity like workout streaks and awards

- Email or phone number sign-in lets you sign into your iPhone with any email address or phone number listed in your Apple ID account

- New drawing tools in Freeform include a fountain pen, watercolor brush, ruler and more to create expressive boards

- Crash Detection optimizations (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max)