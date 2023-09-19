Deals: Get Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $100 Off at $999
Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2022 is available for $999.00 today at both Amazon and B&H Photo, down from $1,099.00. At $100 off, this is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the pro-level Apple tablet.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon has a delivery estimate ranging between September 27 and September 30. B&H Photo has faster options with free two-day shipping and availability for around September 21. Both retailers only have the Space Gray color at this price.
The iPad Pro deal today follows in the footsteps of a few other iPad deals we tracked yesterday. This includes the 10th generation iPad for $399.00 and the 9th generation iPad for $269.99, both of which are still available.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
In a support document published on Friday, Apple provided some additional details about the USB-C port found on all iPhone 15 models. First, Apple said all iPhone 15 models can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods case, or other small accessories connected to the USB-C port at up to 4.5W. Apple already announced this capability, but it had not provided the wattage information. Second, the...
Apple this morning began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now just hours later, the first orders have moved into the "preparing to ship" phase as Apple prepares to send the new iPhones out to customers. Customers in the United States should soon be able to begin tracking their orders through the UPS My Choice feature, or...
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...