Deals: Get Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for $100 Off at $999

Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2022 is available for $999.00 today at both Amazon and B&H Photo, down from $1,099.00. At $100 off, this is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the pro-level Apple tablet.

Amazon has a delivery estimate ranging between September 27 and September 30. B&H Photo has faster options with free two-day shipping and availability for around September 21. Both retailers only have the Space Gray color at this price.

The iPad Pro deal today follows in the footsteps of a few other iPad deals we tracked yesterday. This includes the 10th generation iPad for $399.00 and the 9th generation iPad for $269.99, both of which are still available.

