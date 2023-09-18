Deals: Take Up to $89 Off Apple's 9th and 10th Gen iPad With Record Low Prices

Amazon today has a collection of deals on Apple's iPad, including the 9th and 10th generation models. Both sales include matches of all-time low prices on these tablets.
10th Gen iPad
Starting with Apple's 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, this model is available at the all-time low price of $399.00, down from $449.00. The soonest the iPad can be delivered is around September 20, but some colors are seeing dates extend into October.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Three colors are on sale, including Yellow, Blue, and Pink. You won't need any coupon code in order to get these record low prices, as they have been applied automatically by Amazon.
Only the 64GB Wi-Fi is getting a best-ever discount right now on Amazon, but there are a few solid second-best prices to check out. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $549.00 in every color ($50 off). You can also get $50 off both cellular versions of the tablet.
9th Gen iPad
There's also a solid discount on the previous-generation 9th generation iPad this week on Amazon. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $269.99, down from $329.00. This is just about $20 higher than the previous all-time low price.
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into November for many configurations. As of 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing up to a 6-7 week shipping estimate for some configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone ...
Apple this morning began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now just hours later, the first orders have moved into the "preparing to ship" phase as Apple prepares to send the new iPhones out to customers. Customers in the United States should soon be able to begin tracking their orders through the UPS My Choice feature, or...
Apple's new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a "completely standard" USB-C port without any restrictions on cables or accessories, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. For previous iPhones with the Lightning connector, Apple limits the functionality of some cables and accessories that are not certified through its "Made for iPhone"...
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up. Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used...