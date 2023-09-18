Deals: Take Up to $89 Off Apple's 9th and 10th Gen iPad With Record Low Prices

Amazon today has a collection of deals on Apple's iPad, including the 9th and 10th generation models. Both sales include matches of all-time low prices on these tablets.

10th Gen iPad

Starting with Apple's 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, this model is available at the all-time low price of $399.00, down from $449.00. The soonest the iPad can be delivered is around September 20, but some colors are seeing dates extend into October.

Three colors are on sale, including Yellow, Blue, and Pink. You won't need any coupon code in order to get these record low prices, as they have been applied automatically by Amazon.

10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

Only the 64GB Wi-Fi is getting a best-ever discount right now on Amazon, but there are a few solid second-best prices to check out. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $549.00 in every color ($50 off). You can also get $50 off both cellular versions of the tablet.

9th Gen iPad

There's also a solid discount on the previous-generation 9th generation iPad this week on Amazon. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $269.99, down from $329.00. This is just about $20 higher than the previous all-time low price.

yellow ipad

9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $269.99

The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $389.99, down from $479.00 on Amazon. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the tablet, and right now only Amazon has the sale.

9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $389.99

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

