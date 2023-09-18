Tim Cook Watched Entire Third Season of 'Ted Lasso' on Apple Vision Pro, Which Remains on Track for Early 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning's John Dickerson that the company's Vision Pro headset remains on schedule for release in early 2024, and revealed that he's already using it on a regular basis.
When asked how he uses the upcoming headset, Cook said he watched "the entire third season of 'Ted Lasso' on the Vision Pro," and admitted there are "some things I have access to that other people don't have access to, so I'm doing that, but that I can't talk to you about."
Cook went on to say that the challenges Apple has faced creating the headset are "more complex" than making something like the iPhone, so it requires "more innovation, not only in the development but also in the manufacturing." However, the Apple chief batted away any suggestion that the company was facing production issues with the Vision Pro, saying the device was "on track" for a launch early next year.
In the course of the interview, Cook also touched on other topics including Apple's environmental initiatives (he hopes other companies "rip it off"), whether Apple should be advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter, when its owner Elon Musk has been accused of promoting anti-Semitism on the platform ("It's something we constantly ask ourselves"), and the post-pandemic return to working in the office.
In between a walk-and-talk around Apple's Austin, Texas campus, Cook was also filmed taking a sales call with a surprised customer. "The caller wanted to upgrade their iPhone," Cook later explained to Dickerson. When asked if he told her to hold out for the iPhone 15, Cook laughed. "I didn't exactly say that."
You can watch the full interview above or view it on YouTube here.
