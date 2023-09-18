Apple Releases HomePod 17 Software With Siri AirPlay Enhancement, New Mute Controls and More
Alongside the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 updates, Apple today released new HomePod 17 software that's designed for the HomePod and the HomePod mini.
When paired with a device running iOS 17 or iPadOS 17, the HomePod can initiate an AirPlay session using a Siri command, making it easier to listen to music services like Spotify on the HomePod over AirPlay.
The update also adds new call controls for muting or unmuting a call, and there is an Enhance Dialogue feature on the HomePod 2 that can prioritize spoken voices when used with the Apple TV 4K. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.
Software version 17 includes support for your HomePod. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements.
- Siri support for AirPlay allows you to start an AirPlay session from your iPhone or iPad directly on your HomePod using just your voice, so you can play an even wider range of third-party music services on HomePod.
- New call controls enable you to mute or unmute a call on HomePod.
- Enhance Dialogue on HomePod (2nd generation) gives you the option to hear spoken voices more clearly over background sounds when paired with Apple TV 4K.
HomePod software is installed automatically on the HomePod unless the feature is disabled, but the HomePod can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod update how to.
Popular Stories
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into November for many configurations. As of 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing up to a 6-7 week shipping estimate for some configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone ...
Apple this morning began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now just hours later, the first orders have moved into the "preparing to ship" phase as Apple prepares to send the new iPhones out to customers. Customers in the United States should soon be able to begin tracking their orders through the UPS My Choice feature, or...
Apple's new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a "completely standard" USB-C port without any restrictions on cables or accessories, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. For previous iPhones with the Lightning connector, Apple limits the functionality of some cables and accessories that are not certified through its "Made for iPhone"...
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up. Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used...
Top Rated Comments
works really well too between my Xbox and Switch ??
I'm thinking Apple's servers are melting.