Apple Releases HomePod 17 Software With Siri AirPlay Enhancement, New Mute Controls and More

Alongside the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 updates, Apple today released new HomePod 17 software that's designed for the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini.

When paired with a device running ‌iOS 17‌ or ‌iPadOS 17‌, the ‌HomePod‌ can initiate an AirPlay session using a Siri command, making it easier to listen to music services like Spotify on the ‌HomePod‌ over ‌AirPlay‌.

The update also adds new call controls for muting or unmuting a call, and there is an Enhance Dialogue feature on the ‌HomePod‌ 2 that can prioritize spoken voices when used with the Apple TV 4K. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.

Software version 17 includes support for your HomePod. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements.

- Siri support for AirPlay allows you to start an AirPlay session from your iPhone or iPad directly on your HomePod using just your voice, so you can play an even wider range of third-party music services on HomePod.

- New call controls enable you to mute or unmute a call on HomePod.

- Enhance Dialogue on HomePod (2nd generation) gives you the option to hear spoken voices more clearly over background sounds when paired with Apple TV 4K.

‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.

boswald
boswald
15 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Please don't fry my OG HomePods, Apple!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
twocents
twocents
14 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Love my HomePod 2 stereo pair!

works really well too between my Xbox and Switch ??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WolfSnap
WolfSnap
12 minutes ago at 10:18 am
It's been checking for HomePod updates for a few minutes now.. Just spinning.. Absolutely no information is being returned.

I'm thinking Apple's servers are melting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
