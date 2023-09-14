Here's When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in Every Time Zone
Pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to begin on Friday, September 15 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the new devices set to become available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously.
We've created a list of when pre-orders will take place in various countries so MacRumors readers can be some of the first to place an order. Note that we have not listed every time zone for all countries, nor have we listed all of the available pre-order countries, so you should double check your specific time zone to know when pre-orders are happening where you're located.
- Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST
- Australia East - 10:00 p.m. AEST
- Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- China - 8:00 p.m. CST
- Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST
- France - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Germany - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT
- Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST
- Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST
- Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- New Zealand - midnight NZST next day
- Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST
- Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST
- Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST
- Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT
- Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST
- UAE - 4:00 p.m GST
- United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST
- United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT
- United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT
- United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST
Customers in the United States can still "Get Ready" for the iPhone 15 launch with a pre-order setup process that allows them to select an iPhone, confirm it with a carrier, and enter a payment method and shipping address.
Those hoping to get a device on launch day should pre-order right away, as we do not yet know what the available supplies will look like. Popular iPhone models often sell out quickly, so we could see the new colors disappear within a matter of minutes to hours.
Pricing on the iPhone 15 models starts at $799, while pricing on the iPhone 15 Pro models starts at $999. Many U.S. carriers are offering discounts, and Apple is offering the iPhone Upgrade Program and trade-in options to drop the price.
After pre-orders on September 15, the first iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro orders will arrive to customers on Friday, September 22.
