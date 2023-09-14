Apple Watch Ultra 2 Already Facing 6-7 Week Shipping Delay for Some Configurations
The all-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available to order in the U.S. and more than 40 other countries, with pricing set at $799. The high-end Apple Watch will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on September 22, but some configurations are already facing lengthy shipping delays as of late Wednesday.
A quick spot check of Apple's online store in the U.S. reveals that models with an Alpine band in Blue in Medium/Large sizes face 2-3 week shipping estimates for orders placed on late Wednesday, while models with the Trail Loop in Orange and Beige for both S/M and M/L sizes face an even lengthier 6-7 week delay at this time. That said, there are still at least a half-dozen band options available with September 22 launch day delivery overall.
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, offering all of the features of the original Ultra, plus a faster new S9 SiP chip, a new double tap gesture, Apple's brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, quicker on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone 15, and new capabilities for water adventures.
Apple Watch Ultra is advertised as having up to 36 hours of battery life per charge during normal usage, and up to 72 hours of normal usage with Low Power Mode enabled, up 12 hours from the previous generation.
Popular Stories
Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be ...
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past several months, a variety of credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and leaker ShrimpApplePro, have all claimed that Apple would be switching to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors has confirmation that Apple intends to use Grade 5 ...
Update: Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the...
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more. The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish. It makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more...
Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max introduce four new color options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. The new titanium design is the most premium material ever used in an iPhone enclosure, according to Apple. It's said to be stronger and more durable, yet lighter. Both models feature a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and ...
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Top Rated Comments
If it sells out fast, it is because they only made 5 units.
If it remains available, it is because it is a flop and nobody wants it.