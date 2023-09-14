Apple Watch Ultra 2 Already Facing 6-7 Week Shipping Delay for Some Configurations

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available to order in the U.S. and more than 40 other countries, with pricing set at $799. The high-end Apple Watch will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on September 22, but some configurations are already facing lengthy shipping delays as of late Wednesday.



A quick spot check of Apple's online store in the U.S. reveals that models with an Alpine band in Blue in Medium/Large sizes face 2-3 week shipping estimates for orders placed on late Wednesday, while models with the Trail Loop in Orange and Beige for both S/M and M/L sizes face an even lengthier 6-7 week delay at this time. That said, there are still at least a half-dozen band options available with September 22 launch day delivery overall.

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, offering all of the features of the original Ultra, plus a faster new S9 SiP chip, a new double tap gesture, Apple's brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, quicker on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone 15, and new capabilities for water adventures.

‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ is advertised as having up to 36 hours of battery life per charge during normal usage, and up to 72 hours of normal usage with Low Power Mode enabled, up 12 hours from the previous generation.