Apple Watch Ultra 2 Already Facing 6-7 Week Shipping Delay for Some Configurations

by

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available to order in the U.S. and more than 40 other countries, with pricing set at $799. The high-end Apple Watch will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on September 22, but some configurations are already facing lengthy shipping delays as of late Wednesday.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 hero 230912
A quick spot check of Apple's online store in the U.S. reveals that models with an Alpine band in Blue in Medium/Large sizes face 2-3 week shipping estimates for orders placed on late Wednesday, while models with the Trail Loop in Orange and Beige for both S/M and M/L sizes face an even lengthier 6-7 week delay at this time. That said, there are still at least a half-dozen band options available with September 22 launch day delivery overall.

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, offering all of the features of the original Ultra, plus a faster new S9 SiP chip, a new double tap gesture, Apple's brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, quicker on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone 15, and new capabilities for water adventures.

‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ is advertised as having up to 36 hours of battery life per charge during normal usage, and up to 72 hours of normal usage with Low Power Mode enabled, up 12 hours from the previous generation.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Ultra
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
10 minutes ago at 04:20 am
Glad I got my order in fast for it! Launch day delivery for mine.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eldaerenth Faexidor Avatar
Eldaerenth Faexidor
7 minutes ago at 04:24 am
I ordered the AWU 2 in the first second after the Apple Store opened. You can’t be there soon enough. Lol.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
5 minutes ago at 04:25 am

Obviously, because they produced like 5 units.
The people looking to disparage a product always have a response ready.

If it sells out fast, it is because they only made 5 units.

If it remains available, it is because it is a flop and nobody wants it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

9

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models, and More Expected

Tuesday September 12, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be ...
Read Full Article2318 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro and Grade 5 Titanium: A Detailed Overview

Monday September 11, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past several months, a variety of credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and leaker ShrimpApplePro, have all claimed that Apple would be switching to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors has confirmation that Apple intends to use Grade 5 ...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Expected Tomorrow With These 12 New Features

Monday September 11, 2023 5:21 am PDT by
Update: Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Design, Action Button, A17 Pro Chip, and More

Tuesday September 12, 2023 10:57 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more. The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish. It makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more...
Read Full Article319 comments
Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup color lineup 230912

Apple Reveals New iPhone 15 Pro Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium, But No Gold This Year

Tuesday September 12, 2023 11:00 am PDT by
Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max introduce four new color options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. The new titanium design is the most premium material ever used in an iPhone enclosure, according to Apple. It's said to be stronger and more durable, yet lighter. Both models feature a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and ...
Read Full Article125 comments
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments