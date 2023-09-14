Buy a Large Product at an Apple Store? You Can Now Choose Delivery

by

Have you ever been into an Apple Store to purchase something small, like a new iPhone case or Apple Watch band, but passed by that colorful iMac or pixel-perfect Studio Display along the way and just couldn't resist buying one?

imac 2021 box feature 1
For those spur-of-the-moment purchases, Apple today announced a new solution called Easy Pay Online Ordering that gives customers the option to have the products they purchase in store delivered to their home. Apple said its retail stores are also now able to sell out-of-stock items to customers that are delivered to their home at a later date.

This new option means that customers will no longer have to drag heavy, large-boxed products to their vehicle in the parking lot or on public transportation. Alternatively, ordering via Apple's online store remains an option to avoid this dilemma as well.

Apple's plans to offer Easy Pay Online Ordering were reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in July, and the company officially announced the feature today.

Top Rated Comments

ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
22 minutes ago at 05:54 am
I assume they are using the same courier service as they do if you choose same day delivery when ordering online. That is DoorDash or UberEats in the USA depending on the market. I had a really bad experience with the Apple courier one time on a high priced item and won't use it again.

Its one thing to get a phone case or cable delivered by DD/UE, but Apple using them to transport $2k machines is just risky.

This is a great idea in theory, but Apple needs to just have their own employed delivery drivers instead of a random person grabbing your MacBook while they also grab someone's Big Mac.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gudi Avatar
Gudi
23 minutes ago at 05:53 am

This new option means that customers will no longer have to drag heavy, large-boxed products to their vehicle in the parking lot or on public transportation.
Yeah, send an entirely separate delivery truck. That will make Mother Nature happy! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bsbeamer Avatar
bsbeamer
21 minutes ago at 05:55 am
...but if you need AppleCare service, you still need to lug that entire bulky machine back into the store.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emulator Avatar
emulator
13 minutes ago at 06:03 am
So innovative, no other stores have done this before. Like last month, we got a new fridge and had to take that to a compact car and drag it home like Mr. Bean.

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
