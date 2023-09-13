Hermès Debuts Apple Watch Series 9 Collection Including Leather Bands

by

Hermès has debuted its new Apple Watch Series 9 case and band collection, including some new leather band options not available from Apple's website.

hermes apple watch series 9
Apple has removed all leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands – including Hermès bands – from its website as part of a significant new sustainability push. However, as part of the continuing partnership between Apple and Hermès, the luxury watch boutique is free to continue selling ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ models with bands made of calfskin.

Among several new Hermès Single Tour and Double Tour bands made of knitted nylon and woven nylon, several color options made of calfskin can be found. Prices for Hermès ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ bands range from $349 to $589, while watch and band combinations range from $1,249 to $1,539.

All of the bands are available to pre-order today. Hermès will begin shipping orders after September 22, according to its website.

As for Apple, the company on Tuesday announced a new textile it's calling "FineWoven," which is made of 68 percent post-consumer content and is overall more environmentally friendly compared to the company's previous line of leather accessories. Apple also confirmed it will no longer use leather for new Apple accessories.

Thanks, KPOM!

Tag: Apple Watch Hermès

Top Rated Comments

ApostolisApo Avatar
ApostolisApo
13 minutes ago at 04:03 am
Good for Apple to finally ditch leather. It was funny that even some car manufacturers were more sustainable in this matter
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
9 minutes ago at 04:07 am

Rumors of the partnership’s demise were greatly exaggerated, seeing as they’ve released double the bands this season—probably the most they’ve ever done at once.
Just one of many rumors that ended up wrong this cycle but the same leakers will be considered reliable next time around anyway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
omenatarhuri Avatar
omenatarhuri
7 minutes ago at 04:08 am
Calfskin? Using baby cow leather for a stupid watch just seems cruel. I hope not all leather is calfskin.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

9

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models, and More Expected

Tuesday September 12, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be ...
Read Full Article2309 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature Orange

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Complete Weights and Dimensions

Saturday September 9, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Read Full Article246 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro and Grade 5 Titanium: A Detailed Overview

Monday September 11, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past several months, a variety of credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and leaker ShrimpApplePro, have all claimed that Apple would be switching to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors has confirmation that Apple intends to use Grade 5 ...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Expected Tomorrow With These 12 New Features

Monday September 11, 2023 5:21 am PDT by
Update: Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the...
Read Full Article
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Design, Action Button, A17 Pro Chip, and More

Tuesday September 12, 2023 10:57 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more. The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish. It makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more...
Read Full Article304 comments