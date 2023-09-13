Apple to Release watchOS 10 on Monday, September 18

by

Apple revealed during Tuesday's "Wonderlust" event that watchOS 10 will be released for Apple Watch Series 4 and later models on Monday, September 18.


When the update rolls out, users will immediately have to familiarize themselves with new functions assigned to the common gestures and physical buttons on their Apple Watch.

In ‌watchOS 10‌, Control Center is now accessed by pressing the side button, while swiping up from any watch face reveals widgets in a customizable Smart Stack that can be swiped through to see relevant information. Turning the Digital Crown achieves the same thing.

Many stock apps have been entirely revamped with a simpler, information-forward design. Weather, for example, shows the temperature and conditions of your current location, with a quick scroll offering an hourly forecast so you no longer have to tap to get more information.

Apple has also added two new watch faces, Palette and Snoopy, and there are updates to Cycling and Hiking workouts, along with mental health integrations to support new health features in iOS 17. Users can log their state of mind and mood using the Apple Watch, with the device providing insights into mental health over time.

‌watchOS 10‌ also adds support for Apple's forthcoming NameDrop feature in ‌iOS 17‌. Rather than type in the number of someone new to call or text them so that they have your number, NameDrop allows you to simply hold your iPhone near their ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ to swap contact details. NameDrop works between two iPhones‌, and between an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and an Apple Watch. The feature also works between two Apple Watches.

Elsewhere, in Apple Fitness+, a new Custom Plans feature allows users to tailor workout routines by selecting day, duration, workout type, music, and trainer.

Apple yesterday seeded the release candidate version of the upcoming update to developers for testing purposes. The release candidate, or RC, represents the final version of the software that will be released to the public, barring the last-minute discovery of any show-stopping bugs.

