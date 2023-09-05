Apple Argues iMessage Isn't Popular Enough in the EU to Be Regulated

Apple argues that iMessage is not sufficiently popular to be classified as a "gatekeeper" under EU law, the Financial Times reports.

The discussion comes ahead of the publication of the first list of services to be regulated by the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The legislation introduces new rules that apply to tech giants that meet its "gatekeeper" criteria and force them to open up their various services and platforms to other companies and developers. For example, Apple could be forced to allow third-party companies and rival apps like Meta's WhatsApp to integrate directly with iMessage.

In recent correspondence with the European Commission, Apple argued that iMessage does not meet the number of users at which the DMA's rules apply, and should not be obliged to comply with it as a result. Analysts estimate that iMessage has as many as one billion users around the world, but Apple has not disclosed any official numbers about the service for several years, or how many users it has in Europe specifically. Whether iMessage will be included on the EU's initial list of gatekeeper services will depend on how it defines the market in which it operates.

The DMA could prompt similar major changes to the way in which the App Store, FaceTime, and Siri work over the next couple of years. Apple is expected to add support for sideloading apps from outside the ‌App Store‌ on iPhones and iPads in Europe via an update to iOS 17 later this year due to the DMA's requirements.

nerdAFK Avatar
nerdAFK
18 minutes ago at 04:43 am
1. Marketing department touts iMessage to the WHOLE world with big words every year in various occasions.
2. Please don't regulate me because I'm not popular enough in your region.

You can't have it both ways.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
17 minutes ago at 04:44 am
Most people look at me like I'm an idiot when I say they can just message me through iMessage instead of WhatsApp. I'm in the UK by the way.

It's got to the point I give up and just installed WhatsApp. I hate Meta but it's less hassle. I like iMessage but now I've been using WhatsApp I can see why it's prefered. WhatsApp is by far the better communication platform.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
22 minutes ago at 04:39 am
That's true. WhatsApp all the way over here.

Many US readers don't understand how small share iPhone (and Apple products in general) has in the Europe compared to the US. Wast majority owns Android over here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
solq Avatar
solq
6 minutes ago at 04:54 am

Yea WhatsApp is way more adopted, probably because so many are also on Android and it just took off whenever, it was probably pushed, is it owned by facebooK? If so, that's probably why. Facebook is also a croc. Big tech has actually ruined countries, and now it's ruining children and childhood.
WhatsApp is a really good app, it was developed by some indie, it used to have a small subscription fee, it was bought by Facebook a while ago.

It got worldwide acceptance (-US) because it’s a good comms platform. From personal experience I know it’s widely used in Europe and Asia.

I agree that iMessage is a really small player in Europe and doesn’t qualify as a ”gatekeeper” at all.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nicolas_s Avatar
nicolas_s
14 minutes ago at 04:46 am

That's true. WhatsApp all the way over here.

Many US readers don't understand how small share iPhone (and Apple products in general) has in the Europe compared to the US. Wast majority owns Android over here.
Europeans: Apple isn't a thing here, and iMessage is barely used. We all use Android.
Also Europeans: ApPlE mOnOpOlIsTiC bEhAvIoR
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
12 minutes ago at 04:49 am

Europeans: Apple isn't a thing here, and iMessage is barely used. We all use Android.
Also Europeans: ApPlE mOnOpOlIsTiC bEhAvIoR
Never said "all". Majority. It's still a thing.

Also this article is literally about EU not regulating iMessage. So what's your point?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
